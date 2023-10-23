Home Cities Bengaluru

Youth dies in head-on collision on Airport Road in Bengaluru 

When their car was over the Kogilu flyover, Mohid lost control of the vehicle, which was being driven recklessly. 

Published: 23rd October 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd October 2023 08:23 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old youth died after the car he was travelling in lost control, jumped a divider and collided head-on with another car coming in the opposite direction on Airport Road.

Around 8.15 a.m. on Sunday, the deceased, Sheik Ahmed, along with his two friends - Hussain Shariff and Mohammed Maj, were travelling in a car driven by Mohid. They were returning to Bengaluru after finishing a tour. 

When their car was over the Kogilu flyover, Mohid lost control of the vehicle, which was being driven recklessly. The car hit the median, jumped the divider and collided with another car head-on, police said. The other car coming in the opposite direction had started from Hebbal and was heading towards Nandi Hills. It was driven by Narendra Babu, who was accompanied by his wife Lakshmi, her colleague Shobha, and Shobha’s 17-year-old daughter Inchara.

Because of the collision, Ahmed, who was in the front seat, was critically injured and succumbed on the way to hospital. While six passengers escaped with minor injuries, Lakshmi is in a critical condition, the police added. 

