Haiku Harmony

BENGALURU: In a world over-saturated with words, condensing one’s thoughts into three lines feels like a breath of fresh air. This is how Bina Sarkar Ellias, a poet and publisher describes the magic of composing haikus, a traditional form of Japanese poetry, known for its brevity and deep connection with nature. Ellias will be visiting the city to present her book, Ukiyo-e-Days...Haiku Moments, on October 26 at the Bangalore International Centre to engage with the younger generation. “The times I have engaged with students, there has been a vibrant curiosity. That is really promising. I hope I can continue that because they are our future. We have left such a battered world for them and I hope they repair and heal this world for their own future.”

Ellias’ love for haikus and Japanese art has led to the creation of her recent book, Ukiyo-e-Days...Haiku Moments, wherein she pays homage to ukiyo-e, a genre of Japanese art that flourished from the 17th through 19th centuries. While this is Ellias’ seventh poetry book, this is her first haiku book. Talking about her fascination with Japanese culture, Ellias says, “I lived in Japan for five years. I was quite young then and I absorbed a lot of Japanese culture, and have always been interested in the arts and literature, and I was naturally drawn to their cultural aspects. While I have written hundreds of haikus that are not yet published, this book is special because it responds to ukiyo-e which is a traditional Japanese art form.”

With a collection of 68 ukiyo-e by 28 artists, selected and curated by Ellias, she charts the journey of the artform from the 17th century to the contemporary times along with a set of 62 haikus as a response to each ukiyo-e, weaving themes of transience, the changing seasons and a constant ebb and flow of life. “Ukiyo-e is a beautiful art form. The woodblock prints process is very difficult and how they worked on it was fascinating. They started as monochromatic prints and then they moved into colour,” explains Ellias.With the choice of creating a dialogue between the ukiyo-e and the haiku as a response, Ellias creates a unique intersection with her own times and expands the value of the artworks.

