Mudpipe Cafe fire: Palike shuts 48 shops 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Following the fire incident at Mudpipe Cafe, 48 shops have been closed so far in the city, while notices have been issued to 353 cafes, pubs, bars, restaurants, and hotels. It must be noted that East and Mahadevapura Zone top the list for non-compliance of licensing regulations, among other lapses.

According to Dr Balasundar AS, Chief Health Officer, BBMP Health Department, the department has been inspecting the Palike’s eight zones since Friday. At restaurants, hotels, and cafes, the authorities are checking whether licensing regulations are being followed, while keeping a watch for other lapses. Action is being initiated accordingly.

“The BBMP has so far inspected over 600 establishments and shut 48 till Monday, as such shops are not complying with licensing regulations and have other lapses. This apart, show cause notices have been issued to 353 shops, who have also been told to get legal documents at the earliest or face closure,” said a senior BBMP official.

The Palike is on a special drive following the fire tragedy at Mudpipe Cafe on October 18, in which a cook was seriously injured, after he jumped off the fourth floor of a building where the cafe is located, due to a commercial LPG cylinder blast.

CLOSED: 48 ESTABLISHMENTS

Notices issued to: 353

The highest violation in East Zone: 107 notices were issued and 13 shops were closed, followed by South Zone with 59 notices and 8 shops were shut

