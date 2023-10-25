Two held for running army recruitment scam in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a joint operation carried out by the Military Intelligence and the Srirampura police of Chitradurga district, a fraudster and his accomplice were arrested from Chitradurga for allegedly defrauding 150 youths of Rs 1 crore under the pretext of providing them jobs in the Indian Army, Air Force and Navy.

The accused have been identified as Shivaraj Vatagal (40), a resident of Hubballi and a deserter of the Indian Army, and his accomplice Bheemavva. “The victims hail from different districts of Karnataka like Chitradurga, Davanagere and Haveri. Items like fake identity cards and army recruitment-related documents were recovered from them,” an official release stated.

FAKE EMAIL

A case of forgery using a fake email address in the name of the Recruiting Office (Headquarter), Bengaluru, has come to light wherein a fake email with a forged letter attached is being circulated to all selected candidates from Mysuru Recruitment Rally 2023.

The rally was conducted by the Recruitment Office, Bengaluru. “Fake email is being sent from a fraud email address ‘arobengaluruhq@gmail.com’ which does not belong to this office. All candidates are requested to block this email address permanently. FIR against the same has already been filed with the police department,” an official release said.

“All candidates are requested to note that all communications are forwarded from the recruiting office to all the candidates by their official Email address arobengaluru@gmail.com,” the release stated, adding that in case of any clarification, aspirants may contact the Recruiting Office on their official email address or 080-29516517.

