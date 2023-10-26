Home Cities Bengaluru

Activists want Vibhutipura Lake fenced, surveilled

Vibhutipura Lake

A view of the Vibhutipura Lake in Bengaluru | EXPRESS

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A day after a 33-year-old man drowned in Vibhutipura Lake near HAL, lake activists and residents from the surrounding localities, like Talacauvery Layout, Brindavana Layout, Veerabhadra Layout, and Annasandyapalaya, are demanding that CCTVs and barricades be installed around the 45-acre water body, besides additional home guards being deployed. This is the second drowning here in five years.

Sathyavani Sridhar from Vibhuthipura Keresamrakshana Samithi said that crores of rupees have been spent in the past for the lake’s development, but safety remains a concern.

“There are no CCTV cameras, the fence around the lake is broken at several places and cattle make their way through these gaps. Earlier too, there was a case of drowning, and now, another incident has been reported. Hoodlums and drug addicts roam freely in the lake area. Lake officials and police have to act regularly and not just when an incident occurs or when someone complains,” said Sathyavani.

The activist further added that when she approached BBMP Lake Engineer Sapna, she reportedly downplayed the incident. “Many people die while crossing railway lines. Can the entire railway line be barricaded? The same applies to the lake. People should be sensible not to go near the water body,” Sapna reportedly said, as alleged by Sathyavani.

Apart from this, there have been incidents of people coming and throwing flowers, coconuts, and betel leaves, after performing alleged occult rituals.

Vibhutipura Lake

