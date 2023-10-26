Karnataka High Court keeps in abeyance single-judge order on HSRP 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday passed an interim order keeping in abeyance the order passed by a single judge directing the state government to finalise and publish within 15 days the process that should be followed by vehicle manufacturers to accord approval across the board to all licence plate manufacturers with the necessary Type Approval Certificate (TAC) for supply of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP).

A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order after hearing the appeal filed by the state government against the order dated September 20 passed by the single judge and also a public interest litigation filed by one Gowrishankar S.

The division bench’s order came after the additional advocate general submitted that being aggrieved by clause (b) of the order passed by the single judge, it has preferred an appeal which is pending consideration. The state government is now in the process of deliberation and discussion with all stakeholders and meetings are being scheduled. The first meeting is in the first week of November, he submitted.

The bench observed that at this stage, there is no need to pass any order in the PIL filed by the party-in-person. “Considering all the facts, we are of the opinion that if clause (b) of the order dated September 20 passed by the single judge is kept in abeyance for some time, it will facilitate the state government and other stakeholders to have deliberation in the meeting which is being scheduled as expeditiously as possible. Accordingly, clause (b) of the order is kept in abeyance until further orders,” the bench said.

The single judge had passed the order in response to the petition filed by the HSRP Manufacturers Association of India and others questioning the notification dated August 17, and circular dated August 18, issued by the state government.

According to the impugned notification and circular, only the HSRP manufacturers authorised by vehicle manufacturers should supply the HSRP for old vehicles. Such HSRP should be affixed by authorised dealers of vehicle manufacturers. The old vehicle owners should get the HSRP affixed within three

months from the date of the notification. Further hearing will be held after three weeks.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday passed an interim order keeping in abeyance the order passed by a single judge directing the state government to finalise and publish within 15 days the process that should be followed by vehicle manufacturers to accord approval across the board to all licence plate manufacturers with the necessary Type Approval Certificate (TAC) for supply of High-Security Registration Plates (HSRP). A division bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishna S Dixit passed the order after hearing the appeal filed by the state government against the order dated September 20 passed by the single judge and also a public interest litigation filed by one Gowrishankar S. The division bench’s order came after the additional advocate general submitted that being aggrieved by clause (b) of the order passed by the single judge, it has preferred an appeal which is pending consideration. The state government is now in the process of deliberation and discussion with all stakeholders and meetings are being scheduled. The first meeting is in the first week of November, he submitted. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The bench observed that at this stage, there is no need to pass any order in the PIL filed by the party-in-person. “Considering all the facts, we are of the opinion that if clause (b) of the order dated September 20 passed by the single judge is kept in abeyance for some time, it will facilitate the state government and other stakeholders to have deliberation in the meeting which is being scheduled as expeditiously as possible. Accordingly, clause (b) of the order is kept in abeyance until further orders,” the bench said. The single judge had passed the order in response to the petition filed by the HSRP Manufacturers Association of India and others questioning the notification dated August 17, and circular dated August 18, issued by the state government. According to the impugned notification and circular, only the HSRP manufacturers authorised by vehicle manufacturers should supply the HSRP for old vehicles. Such HSRP should be affixed by authorised dealers of vehicle manufacturers. The old vehicle owners should get the HSRP affixed within three months from the date of the notification. Further hearing will be held after three weeks. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp