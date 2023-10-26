Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman, 7-year-old son, killed in serial accident on ORR in Bengaluru

Khama, who was in the auto, sustained injuries in her abdomen and is currently under treatment.

Published: 26th October 2023

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 29-year-old woman and her seven-year-old son died in an accident involving multiple vehicles near Horamavu bus stop on  along Outer Ring Road (ORR) at 10 am on Tuesday. 

According to the police, a BMTC bus stopped at Horamavu bus stop to pick up passengers, when an autorickshaw hit the bus from behind.  “The auto hit the bus from behind. Arjun Bisht (23) and his 7-month pregnant wife Khama Bisht (22) were in the auto,” the police said.

“Naresh (35), who was riding a bike with his wife Ashwini (29) and their seven-year-old son, Nidimamidi Yashwin, as pillion, was hit by a car that attempted to avoid the collision between the auto and the bus. Naresh’s family was on its way to Kadugondanahalli to meet his parents,” the police added.

Ashwini and Yashwin, natives of Andhra Pradesh, fell off the bike and sustained grievous head injuries. They were rushed to a hospital where they succumbed. 

Khama, who was in the auto, sustained injuries in her abdomen and is currently under treatment. Naresh, Arjun, and the auto driver escaped with minor injuries, the police added.

Banasawadi traffic police have registered a case and the vehicles involved in the accident have been seized. Further investigations are on.

