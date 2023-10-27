Cabbie assaults security supervisor at Kempegowda International Airport

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: An FIR has been filed against a cab driver for abusing and manhandling a security supervisor in the pick-up area at the basement of Terminal 2 of the Kempegowda International Airport. Supervisor Sourav Biswas asked the accused for his ID and questioned him for jutting in the middle and picking up passengers, following which he allegedly got physical.

Unruly drivers refusing to adhere to rules laid down inside the airport for picking up and dropping off passengers are a recurring issue.

The FIR copy dated October 17, filed by Shashikumar, Operations Manager, Global Management, KIA, bills this driver as a repeat offender.

Speaking to TNIE, Shashikumar said, “There is a system followed in the pick-up area where mostly pre-booked cabs by passengers arrive. At times, we have unknown cab drivers jutting in the middle and trying to pick up passengers. We call them toting vehicles. This particular cab (KA 03 9987) driver just made his way to the pick-up point around 8 am on October 17, and was trying to pick up passengers. Our security supervisor asked him for his ID card. He did not have any.”

Biswas got inside the car with him and decided to take him to the airport police station. “In case of such incidents, we usually hand over both the vehicle and the driver to the BIAL police,” the operations manager said.

“As soon as the supervisor got inside the cab, the driver started abusing him. And then, he started getting physical and began manhandling him. Our staff immediately got out of the car. The driver sped off from the terminal with the vehicle. He never revealed his name nor did he have any ID on him. So, we filed the FIR using only the car number,” he added.

Explaining the reasons why they need to take action against such anonymous drivers, he said, “Such drivers get a bad name to the airport by either overcharging or behaving badly with passengers. They pose a threat to passenger safety. Hence, we are very keen to bring them to book.” It has been over a week since the FIR was filed, but the driver remains at large, he added.

