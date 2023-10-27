Home Cities Bengaluru

FIR against three for sacrificing sheep near temple in Bengaluru

The Kadugudi police said that a village festival was organised as part of Dasara, during which a sheep was sacrificed.

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: An FIR has been registered against three persons for slaughtering a sheep in front of a temple in Kadugodi police limits, on Wednesday.

Harish KB, an animal rights activist, received information that some people had brought a sheep and dozens of hens for puja at the Goddess Patalamma and Goddess Saphalamma temple in Seegahalli.

Within a few minutes, he received a video in which an unidentified person was seen sacrificing the sheep. The video was then uploaded on ‘X’ and later shared with police as well as the Animal Husbandry Department.

“After I alerted the authorities, a police team was sent to the spot and later an FIR was registered under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, Karnataka Prevention of Animal Sacrifices Act, 1959, and IPC, against three persons identified as Babu, Munikrishna and Muniraju,” said Harish.

The Kadugudi police said that a village festival was organised as part of Dasara, during which a sheep was sacrificed.

