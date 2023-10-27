Govt must complete construction of school in 3 months: Karnataka High Court

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Taking a swipe at the state government for not complying with the direction issued to construct a lower primary school building in four months at Agaralingana Doddi village in Mandya district, the Karnataka High Court gave the government three months to complete construction.

The school building was demolished for the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway in 2018 and presently the school is being run from a small room, where there are no benches, a place to cook and no washrooms.

Warning that this is the only extension and any further extension or recalcitrance would be viewed seriously, the court said, “What is required now at the hands of the State is the completion of a school for children to study in a village, their right, as was observed, should not be reduced to a rope of sand. The State by its inaction is reducing it to a rope of sand. If the State wants to protect the education of the children and their rights under the RTE Act, the State has to act swiftly. No kind of red tapism or passing the buck will be entertained. The buck should stop somewhere.”

Making these observations after it was brought to the court’s notice that no work was commenced, though four months granted by the court in April 2023 had lapsed, Justice M Nagaprasanna noted that it is rather unfortunate that the State is passing the file from one table to the other for the establishment of a school for poor children, despite the findings and the order passed by the court, while disposing of the writ petition.

If the State would be concerned about the children, it would act forthwith, and not bring back another application seeking an extension or give scope to another allegation of recalcitrance, he said.

Before this, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Pratima Honnapura filed an affidavit undertaking a timeline in which the school would be constructed while also indicating that if the petitioner - School Development Monitoring Committee - transfers the amount to the State’s account within one week, the process would begin.

Meanwhile, advocate M H Prakash, representing the petitioner submitted that Rs 74.38 lakh in the petitioner’s account, is the amount received from the NHAI for the land where the school was, and the interest accrued thereon.

He sought a direction from the court for the release of Rs 73 lakh in favour of the state, and retention of Rs 1.38 lakh for the expenses to run the school which is housed in rented premises now

