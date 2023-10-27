Indians as a community inspire the world, says President Murmu

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a world that is challenged by issues like climate change and deteriorating moral values, Indians as a community inspire the world. Students are the future wealth creators of the world, so one should never be complacent, said Droupadi Murmu, President of India, at the inauguration of the Golden Jubilee Foundation Week of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) on Thursday.

The President encouraged students to be conscious of the inequality in access to opportunities and take up the moral responsibility to fill the gap in their own capacity. She spoke about IIM-B being a key player in addressing national challenges and driving economic growth and employment in the country.

The President emphasised that IIM-B is a leader in innovation and entrepreneurship and the global recognition that the institute has acquired through the Positive Impact Ratings is noteworthy.

“You are serving as a bridge to the digital divide, helping students who are not able to join the mainstream knowledge economy through MOOCs,” she said.

Appreciating the number of women enrolling in different courses, Murmu said, “During the pandemic, NSRCEL ran an online programme for women which was supported by the National Commission for Women. It is great to see programmes designed for women to grow into leadership positions.

NSRCEL has impacted close to 3,000 women entrepreneurs till date, and that is a huge achievement.” Murmu also flagged off ‘Swarna Twaran’, the 50-hour Golden Jubilee relay walkathon on the IIM-B campus by the institute’s students, faculty, staff and alumni.

Governor of Karnataka, Thaawarchand Ghelot who was also part of the event said, “IIMB, through its programmes, has helped Bengaluru grow into the IT hub that it is today, and has also contributed towards India’s economic progress.” He released the book ‘The Making of a Campus: IIM Bangalore’, by Kiran Keswani, and a film on IIMB titled, ‘IIMB: The Journey Towards Excellence’, to mark the institute’s Golden Jubilee Year.

