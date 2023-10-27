Sudanese robbed by three scooter-borne miscreants in Bengaluru

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 21-year-old Sudanese national pursuing graduation in a private college near Yelahanka was robbed by three miscreants on Dickenson Road early on Monday.

The victim has been identified as Ibrahim (name changed), a second-year BSc Computer Science student. The incident occurred between 1.15 am and 1.30 am, near Dobhi Ghat on Dickenson Road in Shivajinagar, on Monday.

Ibrahim, who resides at Basavalingappa Nagar in Sampigehalli near Jakkur, had come to Garuda Mall for shopping late Sunday night. He had come on a friend’s scooter, accompanied by two others. Since the mall was closed, the victim was returning home when he was stopped by the accused near Dobhi Ghat, who asked him to hand over his phone and cash. When he refused, the accused forcefully snatched the scooter and fled.

“The accused trio, who had come on a black scooter, followed the victim from the mall. The accused stopped the victim and threatened him to hand over his valuables. The miscreants then took the victim’s scooter by force. When Ibrahim’s friends arrived, the accused escaped with the scooter. Unaware of the exact police station to file a complaint, the victim filed one on Tuesday,” read Ibrahim’s statement in the complaint.

When contacted, Ibrahim’s brother said that a police complaint had been filed, but the scooter is yet to be traced.

“The case is yet to be solved. The victim has not been attacked by the accused. We are checking CCTV footage of the vicinity to get more clues. As the crime was committed in the early hours, the victim claims to have been unable to see any faces of the accused properly or the registration number of the two-wheeler on which they came,” said an officer.

