Woman Kabaddi player hangs self in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 25-year-old woman kabaddi player, Dhanalakshmi, died by suicide at her residence in Adarsh Nagar in Nelamangala, on Wednesday. The police said the reason for her extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

Dhanalakshmi, who had reportedly participated in several kabaddi tournaments at the state and national levels, allegedly hanged herself on Wednesday afternoon. Her father was present at home when she allegedly took the extreme step.

Hailing from Hassan, Dhanalakshmi’s family had moved to Bengaluru to enable her to pursue a Masters in Computer Applications (MCA), after which she began working at a private company in Kadugodi.

She had been residing in a rented apartment in Adarsh Nagar in Arishinakunte for the last five years.

“Dhanalakshmi had gone to Mysuru with her friends to witness the Dasara Jamboo Savari and had returned two days ago. Investigation revealed that she was fine in the morning and showed no signs of taking the extreme step. Around 4 pm, her father, who found her hanging, brought her down and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead,” the police said.

“While no death note has been found in the house, her parents are not revealing the possible reasons that might have led Dhanalakshmi to end her life. We are investigating to ascertain the reason,” a police officer said.

The Nelamangala Town police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

