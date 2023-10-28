97.9L voters in Bengaluru, 5.8L added since January  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city has 97,90,499 voters as per the draft voters’ list released by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Friday as part of its Lok Sabha poll preparations.

Among total voters, 50,61,883 are male, 47,26,856 female and 1,760 others in the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies under the BBMP limits. As on January 1, 2023, the city had 92 lakh voters, while 5,80,582 new voters have been added in the last 10 months. At the same time, 86,062 names have been deleted. The city will have 367 polling booths in addition to the existing 8,982, said Special Commissioner, Elections, BBMP, Ramachandran R.

The public can check the voter list and make corrections by visiting voters.eci.gov.in website or by calling the toll-free number 1950. Special registration campaigns will be organised on November 18 and 19 and December 2 and 3 at respective ward offices. Those who have completed 17 years can apply for inclusion of their names in the list. Those registering for the first time can fill details in Form-6 and file it online, he said.

The last date for claims and objections is December 9 and the final list will be released on January 5, he added.

Preparations are also being made to hold MLC elections to graduates’ and teachers’ constituencies in Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Kolar, Ramanagara and others in June 2024 to fill 17 seats. “Those who have completed their degree can fill Form-18 and register by attaching their degree certificate and address proof. The draft list of voters will be published on November 23. Objections can be filed till December 5,” he said.

Those who have worked as teachers for three years are eligible to apply under Form-19 to be eligible as teachers’ constituency voters. The final list will be published on December 30, said Additional District Election Officer of BBMP Central Zone, Dr Harish Kumar.

On the FIR registered in connection with the fake voter ID card case at the Hebbal police station, Ramachandran said officials are investigating the matter and action will be taken against culprits.

Additional District Election Officer Dr Dakshayini, Dr K Jagadish Naik, Special Commissioner Ajay and others were present.



