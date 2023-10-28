Home Cities Bengaluru

Activist accuses education trust of misusing Waqf land in Bengaluru

In response to the allegation, Abdul Subhan, MD of Shaheen Falcon Education Trust, said the institution is not at fault and has not done any wrong.

Published: 28th October 2023 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

land

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social activist Syed Ashraf has accused Shaheen Falcon Education Trust head Abdul Mannan Seth, his wife and son Abdul Subhan of grabbing Waqf land, and wrote to the Chief Minister, seeking a CID probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Ashraf alleged that the trust had illegally registered parcels of land belonging to Hazrat Syed Shah Ali Dargah in Survey 85 of Haladakeri village of Bidar district, demanding the state government investigate illegal encroachment of Waqf land. “Why is waqf land being given to Shaheen Falcon Education Trust for running schools and colleges in many districts of the state, including Bengaluru, at a very low rent?” he questioned.

In response to the allegation, Abdul Subhan, MD of Shaheen Falcon Education Trust, said the institution is not at fault and has not done any wrong. “The land in Bidar does not belong to Waqf. In 1976, the land was given to Devidas as he was the cultivator. In 2017, we purchased the land from Devidas’s son Prem Kumar, and it is not a Waqf property.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Waqf land Syed Ashraf Shaheen Falcon Education Trust Abdul Mannan Seth

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp