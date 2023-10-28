Activist accuses education trust of misusing Waqf land in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Social activist Syed Ashraf has accused Shaheen Falcon Education Trust head Abdul Mannan Seth, his wife and son Abdul Subhan of grabbing Waqf land, and wrote to the Chief Minister, seeking a CID probe into the matter.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Ashraf alleged that the trust had illegally registered parcels of land belonging to Hazrat Syed Shah Ali Dargah in Survey 85 of Haladakeri village of Bidar district, demanding the state government investigate illegal encroachment of Waqf land. “Why is waqf land being given to Shaheen Falcon Education Trust for running schools and colleges in many districts of the state, including Bengaluru, at a very low rent?” he questioned.

In response to the allegation, Abdul Subhan, MD of Shaheen Falcon Education Trust, said the institution is not at fault and has not done any wrong. “The land in Bidar does not belong to Waqf. In 1976, the land was given to Devidas as he was the cultivator. In 2017, we purchased the land from Devidas’s son Prem Kumar, and it is not a Waqf property.”

