Anand Sweets founder, driver assaulted in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Seventy two-year-old Anand Dayal Dadu, founder of Anand Sweets and Savouries, was attacked along with his car driver by three miscreants, who were part of a religious procession, on Lakshmi Road in Shantinagar.

The incident occurred near Anand’s house early on Wednesday, when the septuagenarian, a resident of 7th Cross of Lakshmi Road, was returning home in his luxury car. The driver, Shyam Sundar Pillai (36), was driving slowly on the edge of the road as a religious procession was passing by.

The accused, who are reported to be part of the procession, allegedly started beating the driver without any provocation. When the elderly man intervened, the accused also allegedly attacked him with a blunt weapon, leaving him to bleed. Family members, who learnt about the incident, shifted the duo to hospital for treatment.

Anand’s son, Ankeet Dadu, filed a police complaint on Wednesday, alleging that the accused had attacked his father with a blunt weapon. “The incident took place on the 7th Cross of Lakshmi Road in Shantinagar. Anand along with Pillai was returning from Palace Grounds,” states the complaint.

The police checked CCTV footage from the vicinity, and used local intelligence to arrest two of the three accused -- identified as Harish Kumar (23), a plumber; and Sandeep (19), a grocery delivery boy. Both are residents of Shantinagar.

Meanwhile, the police are unsure if the accused were drunk at the time of the incident. Their blood and urine samples have been sent for tests to confirm the presence of alcohol.

“Two persons have been arrested. The elderly man was not attacked with any weapon, but was punched and assaulted by the accused using their fists. One more suspect is yet to be arrested. The accused have claimed that they got frustrated when the car kept moving, instead of waiting for a while, when the procession passed the narrow road. They asked the driver to stop, but the latter kept driving which irked the accused, which could be the reason for the attack,” informed an officer.

When contacted, Ankeet refused to comment. A case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons along with other Sections of the IPC have been registered against the accused. Further investigations are on.

