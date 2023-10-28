Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru cops bust mobile phone theft network, collect 1,037 handsets

The accused were nabbed when Pasha and his accomplice Mohammed Umar (57), were spotted outside a college on Bannerghatta Road.

Published: 28th October 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

bike robbers, phone theft

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bannerghatta police have arrested a 45-year-old man suspected to have plotted a spate of mobile phone thefts and recovered 1,037 phones worth over Rs 2 crore from him.

The accused, Mohammed Mahmood Pasha alias Arif Pasha, allegedly hired a team of henchmen to carry out the mobile phone thefts across the city on his behalf, while allegedly compensating them with a commission ranging from Rs 2,000-6,000, depending on the value of the stolen phones.

“Pasha, a resident of Goripalya, had been involved in mobile thefts for over a year. His modus operandi involved hiring people on his behalf across the city to steal phones, priced from Rs 10,000 to upwards of Rs 1 lakh,” said Mallikarjun Baladandi, SP, Bengaluru Rural. 

“The accused used to stock mobile phones and sell them at a price lower than the market -- across Bengaluru and also in Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” an officer said.  

The accused were nabbed when Pasha and his accomplice Mohammed Umar (57), were spotted outside a college on Bannerghatta Road. a police patrol team found two suspicious persons near the college and caught them with a box containing over 100 mobile phones of various brands.

The two admitted that they were stolen phones, which were up for sale to college students. Based on their information, two other accused -- Mohammed Ayaan alias Aleem and Mohammed Saleem -- were arrested.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru cops mobile phone theft network

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp