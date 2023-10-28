Home Cities Bengaluru

Hic!hic! Hurray!

Bengaluru’s drink culture is a tapestry of tradition and innovation, where every sip is an exploration and every glass a celebration

By Aslam Gafoor
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Bengaluru’s bar scene is a kaleidoscope of tastes and trends. Here, savouring a drink isn’t just about the beverage; it’s a vibrant social affair. The city’s cosmopolitan vibe fuels a thirst for experimentation, with craft cocktails, artisanal beers, and local spirits taking centere stage. Brewpubs and microbreweries have captured hearts with their small-batch brews, offering everything from hoppy IPAs to rich stouts and refreshing ales.

We delve into a groundbreaking survey report titled ‘What India Is Drinking 2023’ by 30BestBarsIndia. This first-of-its-kind report peeks into the diverse world of drink choices across major Indian cities, including the buzzing streets of Bengaluru. It ranks the top ten brands across nearly two dozen alcohol and non-alcohol categories, spanning vodka, single malt, gin, wine, beer, rum, mixers, and more.

In Bengaluru, Greater Than takes the gin throne, while Bombay Sapphire reigns in other metros. Kingfisher clinches the Indian beer category, and Corona tops the international beer charts. Sula and Jacob’s Creek shine in still wines, while Moet & Chandon pops the cork for sparkling wine. Bengaluru also raises a toast to Jägermeister liqueur, Perrier for water, and Schweppes in mixers. Glenfiddich leads in international single malts, and Johnnie Walker dominates blended scotch and malt.

Bengaluru is embracing homegrown spirits with open arms. Indian single malts like Paul John and Amrut are garnering international acclaim. The ‘Made in India’ tag is no longer a deterrent but a source of pride among the city’s consumers.Bengaluru’s bars are more than just pouring points; they are portals to artful experiences. Mixology reigns supreme, with bartenders pushing boundaries to craft unforgettable drink moments. The report delves beyond the list of preferred brands, offering an exploration of the top cocktails for popular spirits. Classic cocktails are experiencing a revival with a local twist. Negronis, old fashioned, and martinis have taken a contemporary spin, infused with regional ingredients and flavors.

Vikram Achanta, co-founder 30BestBarsIndia, affirms, “India’s bar culture is evolving rapidly. The survey highlights a growing preference for new-age Indian alcohol brands, capturing the interest of both alcobev companies and regular bar-goers.”

Aslam Gafoor

(The writer is a Bengaluru-based hospitality professional, food lover, and travel enthusiast)

