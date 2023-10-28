Home Cities Bengaluru

Introduce premium buses to curb traffic: AAP to Karnataka CM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  To beat the traffic in Bengaluru, members of AAP Karnataka, on Friday, recommended Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to add premium buses to the fleet of BMTC city buses. The party, in their letter addressed to the chief minister pointed out that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has introduced ‘Premium Bus Aggregator Policy 2023’ and that Delhi will now have premium AC city buses with Wi-Fi, GPS and CCTV facilities. 

These buses will also pick up passengers from their desired locations and will not stop frequently.
The party argues that introducing such premium buses in Bengaluru will encourage the upper middle class to use public transport, ultimately curbing traffic.

“The poor and the middle-class already travel by bus. To encourage the upper middle class to use buses on a daily basis, premium buses should be introduced in cities like Bengaluru,” Jagadish V Sadam, state media in charge, AAP-Karnataka.

Describing the other facilities offered by these luxury buses in Delhi, Sadam said, “Seats can only be booked online, and payment will also be done online. Commuters can book their seats on an app just like airline seats. These buses won’t stop frequently, and passengers will be picked up from their desired location. It helps passengers to feel like travelling on their private vehicles.”

