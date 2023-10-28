Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka Bar Council bids farewell to Justice Narendar

I have never experienced such love and affection

Published: 28th October 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Justice G Narendar

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court and Bar Council on Friday bid farewell to High Court judge, Justice G Narendar, who has been transferred as a Judge of the Andhra Pradesh High Court. Karnataka State Bar Council Chairman Vishalraghu HL underlined Justice Narendar’s contributions as a Judge, and also as the Executive Chairman of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority.

Speaking at the event, Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale said that the institution is losing a very eminent judge and he is confident that Justice Narendar will continue to bring honour and recognition to the court he has been transferred to. He also mentioned that Justice Narendar disposed total 21,882 cases, including 1,075 criminal cases and 20,827 civil cases from 2015 to 2023 as the High Court judge.

Justice G Narendar said, “Advocates came to my office and residence, all week, to express their love and affection. I have never experienced such love and affection. I will miss the comfort of familiar faces,” he said.

He further added that on the one hand, though parting with the Karnataka High Court will cause little pain, the love and affection shows that he has indeed contributed in some way, to the growth of the institution.

Karnataka High Court Bar Council

