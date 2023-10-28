Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman flyer injured, but no doctor at Bengaluru airport

BIAL said that they spoke to the flyer and claimed that he confessed it was his wife’s mistake that she hit the door.

Published: 28th October 2023

Bengaluru Airport. Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A Kathmandu native has lashed out at Bengaluru airport for not having a doctor to attend to emergencies free of cost inside its premises. 

In a post put out on X on Thursday, Prashant Daruka said, “Really shameful by @BLRairport. My wife was hurt by one of their transparent glass gates. They charged us 1000 bucks just to get a doctor.” The tweet went on to say, “Shouldn’t there be a doctor in the airport free of charge for such accidents. Isn’t this a basic facility which all airports should have.”

Asked for its official reaction, a source from the airport responded a day later, and claimed that the individual had removed the tweet! This was incorrect information as the tweet was very much there till Friday night. “Since the tweet has been removed, there is no point in highlighting the incident,” the source added.

BIAL said that they spoke to the flyer and claimed that he confessed it was his wife’s mistake that she hit the door. Asked if the incident took place at T1 or T2, the source was non-cooperative. “You speak to the flyer only. We will not give any statement on this,” the source added.

The official X handle of the airport responded: “We acknowledge your feedback and our concern. Please share your travel and contact details via DM so that our team can reach you.” 

