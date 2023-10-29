Home Cities Bengaluru

31 Karnataka universities opt for academic bank

The system introduced under the National Education Policy will aid students in transitioning between different colleges and universities anywhere in the country.

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By Puran Choudhary
Express News Service

BENGALURU: In Karnataka, 31 state universities and 17 autonomous colleges have enrolled their students in the Academic Bank of Credits (ABC) system despite the current government scrapping the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP).

Over 102 institutions have registered for the credit framework, which will allow students to store their credits and act as a centralised repository encompassing all the credits earned through one’s education journey. The system introduced under NEP will aid students in transitioning between different colleges and universities anywhere in the country.

As per the Education Ministry data, Karnataka ranks eighth among states for registering on the portal. In all, 4,40,040 accounts have been created with 4,176 being updated with credit data that students can access from anywhere. A total of 5,648 credit records with ABC IDs have been updated by institutions. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson, the All-India Council for Technical Education, said, “ABC will stand as an authentic record of a student’s performance. Once the universities and colleges will see the benefit of the system, others will fall in line.”

While the updating of credits on student IDs has been slow, he said in due time, it will work perfectly. “Many universities are creating teams and the credits will be updated either through the Controller of Examination or Dean of Academics. It will take some time but will be in a verified manner.”

KR Venugopal, former V-C, Bangalore University, said, “The credits that students accumulate will stay active for seven years offering flexibility to students to complete their degrees. ABC ID will also stand valid for universities having tie-ups with foreign colleges, helping students achieve certifications from there.”

Another professor contested that such methods are adopted from Western countries and their practicality in India should be analysed before adopting them. “Just registration of students is not enough. How much of it will be used in the long run is what we’ll have to see,” said the principal of a college in Bengaluru.

