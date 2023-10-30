Home Cities Bengaluru

More than 15 parked tourist buses gutted in a major fire in Bengaluru

Fire started inside one bus, and soon spread to several others. No one was injured in the incident

Published: 30th October 2023 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th October 2023 06:58 PM   |  A+A-

More than 15 tourist buses gutted in a major fire in Bengaluru

Fire broke out inside a bus under maintenance at a garage near Veerabhadra Nagar. (Videograb)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Over 15 buses of different private tour operators parked at workshops were gutted in a major fire that took more than three hours to douse at Veerabhadra Nagar near NICE Road under Girinagar police station limits in Bengaluru.

According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out at the SV Coach Bodybuilders and Garage on Monday morning around 11 am.

Nearly 15 fire tenders were used to bring the fire under control.

A spark during a welding work is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

The garage has about 42 workers.

The fire is expected to have started when workers were fixing an emergency exit door on one of the buses. It then spread to other buses which were parked inside the garage.

The fire also spread to nearby labour sheds.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Workers rushed out of the garage as soon as the fire broke out.

The garage is owned by Srinivas.

Girinagar police has registered a case.

Watch video

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Fire Veerabhadra Nagar Bengaluru bus depot fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp