More than 15 parked tourist buses gutted in a major fire in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Over 15 buses of different private tour operators parked at workshops were gutted in a major fire that took more than three hours to douse at Veerabhadra Nagar near NICE Road under Girinagar police station limits in Bengaluru.

According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out at the SV Coach Bodybuilders and Garage on Monday morning around 11 am.

Nearly 15 fire tenders were used to bring the fire under control.

A spark during a welding work is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

The garage has about 42 workers.

The fire is expected to have started when workers were fixing an emergency exit door on one of the buses. It then spread to other buses which were parked inside the garage.

The fire also spread to nearby labour sheds.

Nobody was injured in the incident.

Workers rushed out of the garage as soon as the fire broke out.

The garage is owned by Srinivas.

Girinagar police has registered a case.

