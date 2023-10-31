Adam Bidapa insults religion of cop, booked

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Fashion guru Prasad Bidapa’s son Adam is in for more trouble as a third police complaint has been registered against him. Adam Soman Bidapa has been booked for intending to outrage religious feelings of a police officer by insulting his religion. The case has been booked under Section 295A of IPC. Last week, Adam was booked by the traffic police in drunk driving and road rage cases. A video of Adam insulting the religion of the police officer has gone viral. All the three complaints are related to the same incident.

The complaint has been filed by 45-year-old Gouse Pasha, Assistant Sub-Inspector with the Yelahanka New Town police station. The incident happened last Wednesday near Rail Wheel Factory on the Yelahanka-Doddaballapura Main Road in Yelahanka New Town around 11.30 pm. Pasha stated in his complaint that he was on night rounds that day and was asked to come near Rail Wheel Factory by the Hoysala patrolling staff as a man under the influence of alcohol was creating nuisance. “The suspect sitting on the driver’s seat was shouting and creating a nuisance. When I tried to talk to him, he saw my badge and started insulting my religion,” Pasha added in the complaint.

Adam, 37, stays at Avalahalli in Yelahanka. Pasha told TNIE that he does not know if the person has been arrested as he is on leave. “The incident happened when I had gone to the spot while he was creating trouble. I have filed a complaint in the same police station where I am serving. I am not aware of the developments in the case,” he added.

“A notice will be served to the suspect following the complaint from the police officer. The suspect has already been arrested and released on station bail in the same incident as there are two more complaints. Adam was involved in road rage with a student, who called 112. The night rounds policemen went to take Adam,s custody when he insulted the religion of one of the policemen. As Adam was under the influence of alcohol, the jurisdictional traffic police have also registered a case against him,” said an officer.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: Fashion guru Prasad Bidapa’s son Adam is in for more trouble as a third police complaint has been registered against him. Adam Soman Bidapa has been booked for intending to outrage religious feelings of a police officer by insulting his religion. The case has been booked under Section 295A of IPC. Last week, Adam was booked by the traffic police in drunk driving and road rage cases. A video of Adam insulting the religion of the police officer has gone viral. All the three complaints are related to the same incident. The complaint has been filed by 45-year-old Gouse Pasha, Assistant Sub-Inspector with the Yelahanka New Town police station. The incident happened last Wednesday near Rail Wheel Factory on the Yelahanka-Doddaballapura Main Road in Yelahanka New Town around 11.30 pm. Pasha stated in his complaint that he was on night rounds that day and was asked to come near Rail Wheel Factory by the Hoysala patrolling staff as a man under the influence of alcohol was creating nuisance. “The suspect sitting on the driver’s seat was shouting and creating a nuisance. When I tried to talk to him, he saw my badge and started insulting my religion,” Pasha added in the complaint. Adam, 37, stays at Avalahalli in Yelahanka. Pasha told TNIE that he does not know if the person has been arrested as he is on leave. “The incident happened when I had gone to the spot while he was creating trouble. I have filed a complaint in the same police station where I am serving. I am not aware of the developments in the case,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “A notice will be served to the suspect following the complaint from the police officer. The suspect has already been arrested and released on station bail in the same incident as there are two more complaints. Adam was involved in road rage with a student, who called 112. The night rounds policemen went to take Adam,s custody when he insulted the religion of one of the policemen. As Adam was under the influence of alcohol, the jurisdictional traffic police have also registered a case against him,” said an officer. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp