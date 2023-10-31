Ill-gotten assets found in raids on 17 officials

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Lokayukta police on Monday conducted simultaneous raids at more than 69 locations across the state in connection with the cases registered against 17 officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The raids were conducted at places belonging to the accused officials in Bengaluru City, Tumakuru, Mandya, Chitradurga, Udupi, Hassan, Ballari, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Belagavi and Haveri districts. Assets worth crores of rupees amassed by the accused officials were unearthed during the raids, according to a statement.

This is one of the biggest operations launched by the Lokayukta police in a single day in the recent past, sources said. Shashikumar TM, executive engineer, Town Planning, working at KIADB in Bengaluru, was found owning immovable assets worth Rs 6 crore and movable assets worth Rs 65 lakh. The raids on four premises of NP Balaraju, chief engineer, Karnataka Slum Board, Bengaluru, unearthed movable assets worth Rs 10 lakh and immovable assets estimated at Rs 1.12 crore.

Similarly, raids at three places belonging to H Rajesh, assistant commissioner, Commercial Tax Department, Udupi, revealed that he possessed movable assets valued at Rs 1.10 crore and immovable assets estimated at Rs 1 crore. The sources said Chandrappa KB, ARO, Dasarahalli Zone, BBMP, was found having immovable and moveable assets worth Rs 2.15 crore. Srinivas SR, Deputy Director, Boilers and Factories, Davanagere, had assets worth Rs. 2.89 crore. MP Nagendra Naika, ACF, Chitradurga, had assets worth Rs 1.88 crore.

V Krishnamurthy, assistant director, Social Welfare Department, Chitradurga, had assets worth Rs. 1.68 crore. M Nagendrappa, assistant engineer, Sira Taluk, Tumakuru, owned assets worth Rs 2.61 crore. Sharanappa Patted, project director, Nirmithi Kendra, Raichur, had assets worth Rs. 2.30 crore. K Manjunath, revenue officer, Ballari, had assets estimated at Rs 30 lakh. Tippanngouda Annadani, executive engineer, KBJNL, Kalaburagi, had assets valued at Rs 2 crore.

