Lady who suffered glass door accident at Bengaluru airport has a nose fracture, may need surgery

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The couple from Kathmandu who went to Kerala for a vacation with their kid along with another family had a nasty end to their vacation last Friday. 33-year-old Nisha Mittal Agarwal, who runs her own online business, accidentally banged her face against a glass door at Terminal 2 and ended up with a bleeding nose.

Speaking to TNIE from Kathmandu on Monday, husband Prashant Daruka, a businessman, said, “We visited a doctor today and a scan of the injured nose has revealed a fracture. She has been put on observation for five days. She may have to go for a surgery and we might have to spend nearly one lakh now.”

Sharing details on the accident Daruka said that Nisha had cleared her immigration checks on October 27 around 4.30 pm to board the Nepal Airlines. “The fully transparent glass door next to it looked like a clear path and my wife walked into it. I was clearing my immigration check with my 4-year-old son when I got to know about it. I rushed there and her face was swollen. She had bruises and her nose was bleeding. Airport staff told me they would call a doctor but I had to make a nominal payment for it. I agreed but was shocked they were keen on the payment part during an emergency. I really believe it should be provided free for passengers.”

What upset Daruka even more was that it allegedly took over 15 minutes for a doctor inside the airport to reach them. “The Doctor arrived with a First Aid kit. I was told to pay Rs 1000 for the basic treatment to stop blood flow plus Rs 135 for medicines,” he explained.

After he put out a tweet about it, Daruka received a call from Terminal Manager Varun. “I was told we had to pay for treatment since it was a private airport. He told me to delete my tweet. I agreed but chose not to do so. The airport authorities have later falsely told the media that I had confessed to them it was my wife’s mistake and I had deleted the tweet. It is sheer dishonesty on their part. I never said that,” he added. BIAL has now placed flower pots there to alert other passengers about the glass door.

A Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said they did not wish to comment.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

BENGALURU: The couple from Kathmandu who went to Kerala for a vacation with their kid along with another family had a nasty end to their vacation last Friday. 33-year-old Nisha Mittal Agarwal, who runs her own online business, accidentally banged her face against a glass door at Terminal 2 and ended up with a bleeding nose. Speaking to TNIE from Kathmandu on Monday, husband Prashant Daruka, a businessman, said, “We visited a doctor today and a scan of the injured nose has revealed a fracture. She has been put on observation for five days. She may have to go for a surgery and we might have to spend nearly one lakh now.” Sharing details on the accident Daruka said that Nisha had cleared her immigration checks on October 27 around 4.30 pm to board the Nepal Airlines. “The fully transparent glass door next to it looked like a clear path and my wife walked into it. I was clearing my immigration check with my 4-year-old son when I got to know about it. I rushed there and her face was swollen. She had bruises and her nose was bleeding. Airport staff told me they would call a doctor but I had to make a nominal payment for it. I agreed but was shocked they were keen on the payment part during an emergency. I really believe it should be provided free for passengers.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); What upset Daruka even more was that it allegedly took over 15 minutes for a doctor inside the airport to reach them. “The Doctor arrived with a First Aid kit. I was told to pay Rs 1000 for the basic treatment to stop blood flow plus Rs 135 for medicines,” he explained. After he put out a tweet about it, Daruka received a call from Terminal Manager Varun. “I was told we had to pay for treatment since it was a private airport. He told me to delete my tweet. I agreed but chose not to do so. The airport authorities have later falsely told the media that I had confessed to them it was my wife’s mistake and I had deleted the tweet. It is sheer dishonesty on their part. I never said that,” he added. BIAL has now placed flower pots there to alert other passengers about the glass door. A Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) spokesperson said they did not wish to comment. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp