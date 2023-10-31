Spooktacular Adventures

Pooja Das By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Spooky costumes, carving pumpkins, eating candies, and mixing Bloody Marys are the hallmark of Halloween, a Western harvest celebration that has gained momentum in India recently. In the last few years, Bengalureans have increasingly become fascinated with Halloween, partaking in the world of all that is dark, dangerous, and wrapped in mystique. “In the last 13 years, I have seen this kind of demand for the first time. I am attending to 300 calls a day. The major demand is for scary costumes, like skeletons, vampires, and zombies. Those are the favourite ones at the moment in the 12 to 24 age group,” says Varun Bakul Shah, owner of a costume shop in Ashok Nagar.

Not just the usual scary costumes, people have also got custom-made designs, based on web series and shows, for private parties. “Money Heist and Naruto Akatsuki cloak costumes are in demand. But this year, we got special orders for Roman and Egyptian kings costumes designed with satin and loincloth,” says Miheer, owner of a costume store in CBD.

Costumes from Money

Heist are trending | Sweta Lodha

Makeup artists have also been getting many requests for special Halloween makeup. For instance, Ibbu, a makeup artist, has been booked over the weekend and is packed today. “I couldn’t take any more requests. The most requested styles are skulls and devil looks,” says Ibbu.

Speaking of nail trends in the city, Shikha Sridhar, owner of a nail studio says, “I would say maybe neons are trending. Earlier, the traditional black and reds used to trend but now there are a lot of neon colours like fluorescent green and pink. People are getting the faces of the Nun because the sequel was recently released.”

Apart from haunted house gatherings, youngsters in the city also arranged board game events. “We carried our Halloween-themed board games and some 70 people came on a one-day notice,” says Rohith Dabbiru, co-founder of Victory Point Board Games, who organised one such event.

Not only youngsters, but neighbourhoods around the city have also been seeing an increase in trick-or-treat gatherings among children. “Every year, I decorate my house and we gather the neighbours and walk around the neighbourhood. We keep candy and do a small trick-or-treat with the kids, dressed in costumes. It has become a neighbourhood thing rather just inviting friends which is how it used to be a few years ago,” says Karina A Shetty, a content creator.



