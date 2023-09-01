Home Cities Bengaluru

After a lull, rain returns to Bengaluru  

Several roads, including Magadi Road, Mysuru Road, Outer Ring Road, Electronics City, Old Airport Road, and Koramangala, were inundated.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: On the last day of an otherwise dry August, Bengaluru city on Thursday evening received heavy rains accompanied by thunder and lightning. While Bengaluru city recorded 64.8mm of rain, HAL Airport saw 52mm of rain.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert forecasting heavy rain measuring between 6cm and 11cm for Bengaluru for the next two days. Rajmahal Guttahalli in West Zone received 111.5mm of rainfall followed by Vidyaranyapura (89.5mm). 

Several houses were flooded in Bhadrappa Layout in Yelahanka, Chamarajpet, Kamakshipalya and Chinnappa Garden in Shivajinagar.

Several roads, including Magadi Road, Mysuru Road, Outer Ring Road, Electronics City, Old Airport Road, and Koramangala, were inundated. Also, slow-moving traffic was reported across the city.  

“Slow-moving traffic due to Waterlogging at Rainbow Hospital, MM Temple and Hebbal Flyover on ORR.  At Windsor Manor Bridge, Mekhri Circle on Bellary Road.  CQAL cross and Cantonment junction on Jayamahal Road.  Anil Kumble circle, Queen’s circle and CTO circle in the CBD area,” Joint Commissioner of Traffic MN Anucheth tweeted.

Rajmahal Guttahalli 111.5
Vidyaranyapura 89.50
HAL  73
Kodigehalli  68
Konankunte 64
Vidyapeetha  55
Bilekahalli  52
Marathahalli 49.5

