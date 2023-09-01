Crucial load tests completed for Kengeri-Challaghatta stretch

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The crucial five-day test to check the bearing capacity of the steel girder erected above the NICE road on the Kengeri-Challaghatta stretch is all set to be completed on Friday.

The 56-metre span of the girder has been tested using a total of 387 tonnes of weight on two separate trains since Monday. With this critical test, all civil works have been completed on this 1.6 km stretch, Assistant Engineer, Challaghatta station, M Rajesh told TNIE.

It will be thrown open to the public along with the KR Pura-Baiyappanahalli stretch in September. The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety is expected to inspect both stretches by mid-September.

Specifying details on the tests which began on August 28, Rajesh said the test was done in three stages with two separate trains. “In the first stage, we placed 2,827 sandbags between the tracks and the plinth beam. Each of these bags weighed 30 kg. We also stationed empty trains and observed them for 6 hours. In the second stage, three coaches of each train were stationed, and each coach had 621 sandbags placed in them total weight of 18.6 tonnes in each coach. This was being observed for 24 hours.”

So, a total of 387 tonnes has been tested on the girder’s span, which includes the bags under the train, inside it and also the weight of three coaches in each train, he elaborated.

The readings, technically known as ‘Deflection Readings’ were noted. “The tests have been successful so far. We then reversed the whole process. The final 24-hour observation of the test is in progress, and will be completed on Friday,” the engineer added.

