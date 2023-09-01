Government revises sports quota rules for CET

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) on Thursday announced a revision in sports quota rules for admissions to professional courses through the Common Entrance Test (CET) for the academic year 2024-2025.

As per the new rules, only students who have officially represented the State or Nation will be considered in the quota. It also mentions that the students should have participated in three consecutive years including the one in which they will appear for the CET exam.

Earlier, the Department of Youth Empowerment and Sports (DYES) had submitted a report on the revised quota, which was finalised in a meeting with Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar, department officials and other stakeholders.

Currently, the sports quota for CET is considered from Class 8-12. Before the meeting, Sudhakar and Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil interacted with the students who had come for CET counselling at the centre. It was suggested that the counselling for the selection of courses and colleges should be conducted in colleges from next academic year. The minister also approved a cost of Rs 33 crore for the renewal of the KEA building.



