Gunman held for opening fire on colleague

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 39-year-old private gunman of a businessman has been arrested by the Tilaknagar police for reportedly opening fire at his colleague.

The incident occurred at midnight on August 26. The accused has been identified as Prashanth, an ex-serviceman, who allegedly attacked his colleague PP Anil Kumar with a gun. Kumar (48), who is also an ex-serviceman, fortunately escaped unharmed with the shot misfiring. Kumar has filed a police complaint.

The incident took place when both of them, along with a friend, were drinking at the home provided by their employer, Deepak Gowda, in Jayanagar. The accused, while answering his wife’s phone call, started shouting at her. Kumar asked him to lower his voice.

Enraged by this, he allegedly tried to shoot Kum-ar. The police have recovered the licensed gun from the accused.

