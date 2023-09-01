International flights from T2 will begin on Sept 12: BIAL

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: International flights will begin operations at Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport on September 12, the airport operator announced late Thursday night. The proposed launch on August 31 was abruptly postponed at the last minute.

Singapore Airlines will operate the first flight (SQ 508) to arrive at the new terminal from Singapore at 10:55 a.m.

An official statement from airport operator, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, “After consultation with regulatory authorities and other stakeholders, BIAL is pleased to announce the commencement of International operations at BLR Airport’s Terminal 2 on 12th September 2023, from 10.45 am onwards. This decision has been taken after careful evaluation and consideration of various factors, including regulatory compliance, operational efficiency, and passenger convenience.”

Meanwhile, confusion prevailed among flyers as airlines showed international departures and arrivals at T2 while the Bengaluru airport website was showing departures and arrivals on T1.

