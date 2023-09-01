Man falls off 4th floor dies, first wife accuses second of killing him   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The first wife of a 63-year-old realtor, who died after falling from the fourth floor of a residential complex in MPL Layout in Marathahalli Thursday morning, filed a complaint accusing the second wife of murdering him for property based on which Annapoorneshwari Nagar Police have filed a murder case.

The victim, Maranjinappa, who is a leader of a political party, was with his second wife at the time of the incident. He was reportedly drunk before he fell down.

Geetha, his second wife, had a property dispute and the first wife, Umadevi, shifted him to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to injuries. Maranjinappa’s friend informed Umadevi of the incident.

When she went to the hospital, she stated in her complaint that there were bite marks on the body and his leg was broken. She accused Geetha of assaulting her husband and pushing him off the fourth floor.

The victim used to stay with his first wife and children in Bagalakunte, but would sometimes visit his second wife at her house in Annapoorneshwari Nagar. Umadevi stated that her husband had had an extra-marital affair with Geetha for the last four years. The postmortem report is awaited. Police are also checking the CCTV footage.

