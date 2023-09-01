Police include section 304A ( death by negligence) in Chief Engineer's death

Mohammed Yacoob By

BENGALURU: Following the death of the Chief Engineer of BBMP Quality Assurance Lab, CM Shivakumar, Halasuru Gate police which had earlier registered a case under relevant IPC sections, added Section 304A as well. Under this section, the guilty can face imprisonment for up to two years or a fine, or both.

Earlier, based on a complaint from Engineer-In-Chief BS Prahalad, an FIR was registered at Halasuru Gate police station on August 12, and police had detained two assistant executive engineers, Anand and Swamy, and Group D employee Suresh. They were questioned for 10 hours as they were working on the ground floor where the fire first broke out, and had run out. The three officials were arrested and released on station bail the same day.

Police had filed an FIR under Section 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), IPC 338 (Causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and following the death of Shivakumar, added Section 304A (Causing death by negligence).

“After the postmortem, we added Section 304. Once we begin the probe, we will summon all BBMP officials concerned for further questioning,” said a senior police official.

He added that so far, no person had been termed accused. If the investigation reveals that the fire and death were caused by the negligence of any one particular person, that person will be charged and the report sent to court.

JYOTHI SHOWING IMPROVEMENT, DOCTORS ASSURED

Meanwhile, after the death of BBMP Chief Engineer CM Shivakumar, on Wednesday, doctors have assured that the other critical patient Jyothi (26), an operator who was shifted to a private hospital along with him, is stable now and showing signs of improvement. Both of them suffered injuries in the fire incident which occurred at the BBMP quality control room on August 11. She suffered 28 per cent burns and the chemical/smoke inhalation led to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS). Sources also said that she is currently undergoing skin grafting procedures.

TECH INQUIRY REPORT TO BE DELAYED

Submission of the report by the Technical Inquiry Committee set up by BBMP to probe the Quality Assurance Lab fire accident, will be delayed by a fortnight. According to the head of the probe committee BS Prahalad, the report was to be submitted by August 31. Prahalad told TNIE, “Due to some procedural delays and other responsibilities in BBMP, the report could not be submitted on time. Now, the internal probe report will be submitted to BBMP chief commissioner within a fortnight.” Another officer said the government, local bodies and panchayats were busy organising the government’s Gruhalakshmi scheme, and 100 days of the Congress government. According to sources, the internal probe will revolve around what led to the fire accident on August 11, the chemicals stored and tests carried out at the lab.

