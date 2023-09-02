Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP blanket ban on plaster of paris Ganesha idols

The Palike Chief Commissioner further said that zonal officials have been told to impose fines on those who manufacture idols using PoP and use chemical paints, thermocol & other hazardous materials.

Published: 02nd September 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd September 2023 07:35 AM

A man immerses Ganesha idols in Ulsoor Lake, Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo | Vinod kumar T, EPS)

Representational image of a man immersing Ganesha. (Photo | Vinod kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With Ganesha Chaturthi fast approaching, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has imposed a complete ban on the manufacture and sale of idols made of Plaster of Paris and the use of other hazardous materials.BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath has instructed the officials concerned to impose a penalty on violators even if a banner wishing the public is erected in the city.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a meeting with various government departments, including BESCOM, BWSSB, police and fire and emergency services at the BBMP head office here. He said directives have been issued to the officials to ensure the celebrations are environment-friendly. The Palike Chief Commissioner further said that zonal officials have been told to impose fines on those who manufacture idols using PoP and use chemical paints, thermocol and other hazardous materials.

Girinath also said that arrangements will be made for immersion of idols in Sankey Lake, Ulsoor Lake, Yediyur Lake, Hebbal Lake and other water bodies. He directed the officials to appoint staff, including skilled swimmers, on a shift basis at all lakes and kalyanis. Also, boats, water pumps and cranes should be put in place, he added. He also asked the public to use mobile immersion tanks and directed the police to take necessary action to prevent fireworks during processions.

TAGS
