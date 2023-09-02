Bengaluru records 88.9 mm rainfall on Thursday night

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city, from Thursday night till 8.30 am on Friday, recorded 88.9 mm of rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that this is a precursor for more thunderstorms in the coming days. Officials at the IMD said the rainfall is still deficit compared to the normal rainfall forecast. According to IMD data, the normal rainfall for the month of August was 16.3 cms and for the month of September is 20.8 cms.

“For the month of August, Bengaluru city recorded a 92 per cent rainfall deficit and Karnataka state has recorded 22 per cent rainfall deficit. From June 1 till September, the state received 534.7mm of rainfall, compared to the normal rainfall of 675.6mm. The rainfall recorded from August 31 night to September 1, is recorded as the rainfall received for the month of September. So, for the month of September the city has already received 88.9 mm (8.8 cms) rainfall against the normal rainfall of 20.8 cms,” said the IMD official.

As per data from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Rajamahal Guttahalli in west zone received 136.5 mm rainfall, which was the highest in the city. Doddabommasandra and Vidyaranyapura, both in Yelahanka zone, recorded 112 mm of rainfall each.

Due to heavy rainfall, a complaint of over-flowing of the diversion channel in Varthur Lake was reported. There was flooding in and around Balegere area, Chroma road, Panathur and parts of the Outer Ring Road. Many trees were also uprooted in different parts of the city. Water gushed into homes and complaints were reported.

BENGALURU: The city, from Thursday night till 8.30 am on Friday, recorded 88.9 mm of rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said that this is a precursor for more thunderstorms in the coming days. Officials at the IMD said the rainfall is still deficit compared to the normal rainfall forecast. According to IMD data, the normal rainfall for the month of August was 16.3 cms and for the month of September is 20.8 cms. “For the month of August, Bengaluru city recorded a 92 per cent rainfall deficit and Karnataka state has recorded 22 per cent rainfall deficit. From June 1 till September, the state received 534.7mm of rainfall, compared to the normal rainfall of 675.6mm. The rainfall recorded from August 31 night to September 1, is recorded as the rainfall received for the month of September. So, for the month of September the city has already received 88.9 mm (8.8 cms) rainfall against the normal rainfall of 20.8 cms,” said the IMD official. As per data from Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC), Rajamahal Guttahalli in west zone received 136.5 mm rainfall, which was the highest in the city. Doddabommasandra and Vidyaranyapura, both in Yelahanka zone, recorded 112 mm of rainfall each.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Due to heavy rainfall, a complaint of over-flowing of the diversion channel in Varthur Lake was reported. There was flooding in and around Balegere area, Chroma road, Panathur and parts of the Outer Ring Road. Many trees were also uprooted in different parts of the city. Water gushed into homes and complaints were reported.