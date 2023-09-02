Kerala men celebrating Onam in a Bengaluru pub attacked

Praveen Kumar By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Celebrating Onam at an up-market pub near Nexus Koramangala Mall proved costly for a group of five friends from Kerala after they were allegedly attacked by another group with broken pieces of glass. The incident was reported between around 11.30 pm on Tuesday and 12.30 am on Wednesday.

The attack is alleged to have taken place without any provocation when the friends were dancing. The accused, seated at another table, started troubling the victims. One of them repeatedly tried to attack the group and pushed one of them. In retaliation, one of the victims did the same thing, landing the accused on the floor.

The accused, who then went out, returned after changing his clothes. He then attacked the victims with broken pieces of glass, which pierced the faces of two victims, causing them to bleed. They were rushed to hospital. While one of them has been discharged, the other is left with a disfigured face and needs to undergo plastic surgery.

A complaint was filed and a case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons has been registered against the accused. The 27-year-old complainant is a deputy manager with a multi-national bank. One of the victims is his colleague, while the other victim is employed with a private firm. The victims are also aged 27.

The complainant said his colleague was discharged on Wednesday, while the other friend in ICU will be discharged on Sunday. “We and the accused are all from Kerala. They attacked us without any provocation. My friend, who needs plastic surgery, could have lost vision if he was not wearing spectacles. He has suffered cuts on his eyebrows,” the complainant, who is a resident of Electronics City, said. “The accused are yet to be arrested. We have collected CCTV footage,” police said.

BENGALURU: Celebrating Onam at an up-market pub near Nexus Koramangala Mall proved costly for a group of five friends from Kerala after they were allegedly attacked by another group with broken pieces of glass. The incident was reported between around 11.30 pm on Tuesday and 12.30 am on Wednesday. The attack is alleged to have taken place without any provocation when the friends were dancing. The accused, seated at another table, started troubling the victims. One of them repeatedly tried to attack the group and pushed one of them. In retaliation, one of the victims did the same thing, landing the accused on the floor. The accused, who then went out, returned after changing his clothes. He then attacked the victims with broken pieces of glass, which pierced the faces of two victims, causing them to bleed. They were rushed to hospital. While one of them has been discharged, the other is left with a disfigured face and needs to undergo plastic surgery.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A complaint was filed and a case of causing hurt by dangerous weapons has been registered against the accused. The 27-year-old complainant is a deputy manager with a multi-national bank. One of the victims is his colleague, while the other victim is employed with a private firm. The victims are also aged 27. The complainant said his colleague was discharged on Wednesday, while the other friend in ICU will be discharged on Sunday. “We and the accused are all from Kerala. They attacked us without any provocation. My friend, who needs plastic surgery, could have lost vision if he was not wearing spectacles. He has suffered cuts on his eyebrows,” the complainant, who is a resident of Electronics City, said. “The accused are yet to be arrested. We have collected CCTV footage,” police said.