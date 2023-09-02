Post-celebration woes, ‘Maha-bellys’!

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: I was born in Bengaluru in the Military Hospital and my stomach still did a flip when I took my mom there many years later for her doctor consultations. I haven’t visited that old, stately, pre-Independence building after my mom passed but recently, I had an opportunity to visit the hospital again. I was amazed at how little had changed! The familiar smell of disinfectant mixed with (my) fear was palpable. As I peeked into the wards visible from the driveway, I could see the familiar red blankets with tightly tucked sheets on the beds. The driveway was impeccably clean and every brick that dotted it had a fresh coat of white paint. Smartly dressed men in uniform scurried about papers in hand, and some accompanied their old parents who needed medical intervention. I was born there and my dad chose to die there. Yes! The Armed Forces look after ‘their own’.

Mandaar Sukhtankar, Chinnu Kala

& Wanitha Ashok

It is here, sitting in my dad’s car as a young child, waiting to get some annual injection (which hurt like mad!), that I was told the story of the mighty King Mahabali by my nanny to prevent me from wailing out loud. The story mesmerised me mostly because a ‘demon’ king was benevolent, kind and adored by his subjects! I love the way all our festivals are centred around the harvest season and the solstices. Most of us are unabashed nature worshipers and nothing in my opinion (POV as the young ’uns say) is more sustainable than that. So all you guys from the Western hemisphere…take a chill pill and stop melting our glaciers with your noxious emissions!

I was thrilled to be invited by Kerwin Nigli, Head of the Department of Hotel Management, at Christ University, for their annual Onam Utsava. To be a part of that experience as well-trained young adults from the college prepare and serve the most extensive meal like an impeccably trained team was exhilarating. The food was outstanding but their service and affection were unmatched. Even yours truly wore an off white Bengal cotton saree to mark the occasion. Being an agrarian race, the harvest and sowing seasons have always been our lifelines. The food was so perfect that my notoriously protein-eating ‘other-half’ wolfed down the veggies in a blink of an eye!

The erstwhile Leela Hotels was initially solely owned by Capt. Nair and his family. He was a man who was extremely proud of his Kerala roots. My family and I had often been at the receiving end of his fabulous hospitality during the Onam festivities. Even now, I was pleased to note that the hotel celebrated this festival with the same fervour. A small group of us were the lucky recipients of the fabulous fare dished out by their Malayalee chefs especially flown in for the occasion. The décor, ambience and food were spot on. But what was touching was that when I invited GM Madhav Sehgal to join us at lunch, he politely refused saying that the whole team was having a traditional sadhya lunch in the ballroom, with no highfalutin guests…just the team…wonderful!

This is the spirit of our country where service and sharing are ingrained. But as one jealous friend remarked, we will now have to deal with our ’maha-bellys’ !

BENGALURU: I was born in Bengaluru in the Military Hospital and my stomach still did a flip when I took my mom there many years later for her doctor consultations. I haven’t visited that old, stately, pre-Independence building after my mom passed but recently, I had an opportunity to visit the hospital again. I was amazed at how little had changed! The familiar smell of disinfectant mixed with (my) fear was palpable. As I peeked into the wards visible from the driveway, I could see the familiar red blankets with tightly tucked sheets on the beds. The driveway was impeccably clean and every brick that dotted it had a fresh coat of white paint. Smartly dressed men in uniform scurried about papers in hand, and some accompanied their old parents who needed medical intervention. I was born there and my dad chose to die there. Yes! The Armed Forces look after ‘their own’. Mandaar Sukhtankar, Chinnu Kala & Wanitha AshokIt is here, sitting in my dad’s car as a young child, waiting to get some annual injection (which hurt like mad!), that I was told the story of the mighty King Mahabali by my nanny to prevent me from wailing out loud. The story mesmerised me mostly because a ‘demon’ king was benevolent, kind and adored by his subjects! I love the way all our festivals are centred around the harvest season and the solstices. Most of us are unabashed nature worshipers and nothing in my opinion (POV as the young ’uns say) is more sustainable than that. So all you guys from the Western hemisphere…take a chill pill and stop melting our glaciers with your noxious emissions! I was thrilled to be invited by Kerwin Nigli, Head of the Department of Hotel Management, at Christ University, for their annual Onam Utsava. To be a part of that experience as well-trained young adults from the college prepare and serve the most extensive meal like an impeccably trained team was exhilarating. The food was outstanding but their service and affection were unmatched. Even yours truly wore an off white Bengal cotton saree to mark the occasion. Being an agrarian race, the harvest and sowing seasons have always been our lifelines. The food was so perfect that my notoriously protein-eating ‘other-half’ wolfed down the veggies in a blink of an eye!googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The erstwhile Leela Hotels was initially solely owned by Capt. Nair and his family. He was a man who was extremely proud of his Kerala roots. My family and I had often been at the receiving end of his fabulous hospitality during the Onam festivities. Even now, I was pleased to note that the hotel celebrated this festival with the same fervour. A small group of us were the lucky recipients of the fabulous fare dished out by their Malayalee chefs especially flown in for the occasion. The décor, ambience and food were spot on. But what was touching was that when I invited GM Madhav Sehgal to join us at lunch, he politely refused saying that the whole team was having a traditional sadhya lunch in the ballroom, with no highfalutin guests…just the team…wonderful! This is the spirit of our country where service and sharing are ingrained. But as one jealous friend remarked, we will now have to deal with our ’maha-bellys’ !