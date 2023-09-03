Civil society groups condemn Islamophobia   

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Members of various civil society groups staged a protest in front of Town Hall on Saturday condemning incidents of hate crimes and Islamophobia in the country.

The protestors also raised slogans against the ‘bulldozer justice’ in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh by the ruling dispensation.

“The country is in danger. Karnataka itself has seen four honour killings. Youngsters’ minds are being poisoned by the caste system and Islamophobia. We have placed a few demands before the state and central governments to take steps to address this head-on,” said Vinay Sreenivasa of Bahutva Karnataka.

T Narasimha Murthy, an independent activist, pointed out that the school teachers in Uttar Pradesh did not face any action for promoting hate. Instead, Mohammed Zubair, a journalist, was booked for tweeting about the incident, he added.

