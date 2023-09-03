Driver escapes with Rs 30L worth jewels, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Yelahanka New Town police have arrested a thief-cum-car driver for stealing diamonds, gold and other ornaments worth around Rs 30 lakhs from four Chennai-based women who had come to the city for a wedding. The victims learnt about the theft only after returning to Chennai.

A complaint was filed by Uma Reddy, a 60-year-old resident of Thousand Light on Greams Road, Chennai. The incident took place on August 18th and the complaint was filed 10 days later. The theft happened at Kempanahalli Main Road at Attur Layout in Yelahanka.

The accused has been identified as 27-year-old Nandish of Rajanukunte. The police have recovered diamond ornaments and gold ornaments weighing about 475 grams. He had sold some of the ornaments to some jewellery stores which have been recovered.

The complainant along with three other women, all relatives, had come to the city on August 17th to attend another relative’s wedding. They stayed at a hotel in Yelahanka. The transport arrangements for the women were made by their relatives in the city and they were not aware of the driver’s criminal antecedents. The women went to the marriage at a farmhouse in Ramagondanahalli in Yelahanka in the car the next day. The complainant returned to the hotel to vacate the room at 12.15 pm, and returned to the venue with the luggage, and they went to the airport from there. The victims had left the bag of ornaments in a suitcase and had left it in the car. After returning to Chennai, she found out that the ornaments were missing.

“The victims immediately alerted their relatives in the city. As the cab driver did not respond to repeated calls, the needle of suspicion started pointing towards him. The cab driver after his arrest confessed to having stolen the ornaments when the women were not inside the car. They had not even locked the suitcase which helped the driver to steal the ornaments,” said an officer on part of investigations.

