Education expo to help parents make informed decisions  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: When it comes to the future of their children, parents are always going to strive to provide the best. The Edbuddies Education Private Limited (EdDeed) attempts to ease the concerns of parents in their two-day Expo 2023, held here in Bengaluru.

Parents are confused over the right age to enrol their children on schools, and express concern about frequent revisions in government norms.

They are also worried about the changes in age criteria. Some of the most common questions raised on the first day of the expo are: ‘Which is the best board for students?’, ‘Should parents look at schools near residential areas?’, ‘Whether it is worth missing a year?’

With over 2,000 registrations this year, the EdDeed Expo 2023 aims to bring parents, educators and children under one roof.

“EdDeeD has redefined how parents approach school selection and educational inquiries by providing authentic reviews and a platform for meaningful discussions. We want EdDeed to become a trusted hub for reviews and meaningful conversation,” said Sandhya Viswan, Co-founder and COO of EdDeeD.

She further added that on a weekly basis around 30 per cent of inquiries are about choosing the right school. “As a consultant, I tell parents that the board only comes into consideration after middle school. Till then parents should choose a school based on developmental aspects and activities offered by the school,” she suggested.

The two-day expo will include a panel discussion on parenting, school selection, career choices for high schoolers, and nurturing parent-school collaboration.

