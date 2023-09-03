KSRTC exploring options for UPI payments  

Aknisree Karthik By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is keen on introducing UPI-based payments to smoothen the experience for passengers.

North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) has introduced UPI-based payment as a pilot run, to make ticket buying a hassle-free experience, and after exploring various options, the same may be introduced across all KSRTC buses.

In the pilot run launched on Friday, passengers will be able to scan the quick response (QR) code and make payments. While citizens have been demanding that bus corporations introduce UPI-based payment options to improve their travel experience, it has not been implemented due to poor internet connectivity and other technical errors.

“There are many instances where passengers are asked to get down after boarding a bus for not having exact change. How can the conductors always expect the passengers to board the buses with exact change? Should we be humiliated and punished by the conductors by being asked to get down in front of all the passengers for not carrying the exact change?” said Purushothaman Shiva, a regular KSRTC passenger.

He also pointed out that even a pushcart vegetable vendor or a roadside pani puri seller gives UPI payment options these days, and the government buses have still not upgraded to the needs of its commuters.

KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar said, “We are studying the options. NWKRTC has already started the UPI payment option on a pilot basis. We will learn from their experience and then decide on introducing the same with KSRTC.”

