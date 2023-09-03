Palike employees to give Rs 95.5L to deceased engineer’s family

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Officers and Workers’ Welfare Association of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on Saturday announced that it will extend financial assistance to the family of CM Shivakumar, Chief Engineer, Quality Assurance Lab, BBMP, who succumbed to burns a few days ago.

Association president Amrut Raj said Rs 95.5 lakh rupees will be collected from the members of the association and handed over to the engineer’s family in the presence of BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath soon.

“In memory of Shivakumar, two fully-equipped ambulances will be handed over to the Palike in two months by the BBMP Employees’ Cooperative Association and the BBMP Officers and Workers’ Welfare Association. We took this decision because when the fire broke out at the Palike laboratory, we struggled to get an ambulance to shift the injured employees to the hospital,” Raj said.

Girinath said a proposal recommending a job for the engineer’s wife will be sent to the state government. On the internal probe into the blaze at the Palike laboratory, he said that the report will be delayed by 15 days.

