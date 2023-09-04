BBMP against rearing fish in Ullal Lake

Mohammed Yacoob By

BENGALURU: Days after the mass fish kill that was reported in Ullal Lake in Yeshwanthpura hobli, the BBMP Lake Division chief engineer said that a letter will be sent to the Fisheries Department not to cultivate fish till the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) is upgraded and work is completed downstream at Mallathahalli lake. The engineer hinted that the STP work would take at least a year or two to be completed and the only source of water would be rainwater.

“There were complaints about sewage in the lake. The nearby 5 MLD capacity STP at Mallathahalli lake needs to be upgraded. Till then, no fish cultivation will be allowed even if the lake gets filled up due to rain in the coming days,” said Vijaykumar Haridas, Chief Engineer, BBMP Lakes Department. The engineer further said the Fisheries Department is the one that gives licences to contractors. Based on these documents, the contractors will apply for contracts for BBMP Lakes. “No tenders will be called till the lake is filled to the brim,” said Haridas.

Muiez Ahmed, Assistant Executive Engineer, Waste Water Management, BWSSB, said, "We have given a letter to the BBMP that we are upgrading the 5 MLD STP at Mallathalli to 10 MLD and the project is likely to be completed. Once it is completed, the water will be tested and then released into Ullal Lake.”

Deputy Environmental Officer from Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB), Naveen also visited and collected a water sample from the lake. He also directed the BBMP to remove all the remaining dead fish from the lake.

“The lake is spread over 24.14 acres, 95 per cent of which has dried up. The failure of the monsoon since July, and the lack of water have caused the lake to dry up. Less water and dissolved oxygen level depletion are likely to have caused mass fish death. Once the STP starts functioning fully, the lake will have water all the time, or else we have to wait for good rain,” said the KSPCB official.

Meanwhile, Sir M Vishweshvaraiah Layout president DS Gowda said he also has written a letter to BBMP to get the silt removed from the dried-up lake’s fence to avoid any untoward incidents.

