Bengaluru: Man blackmails woman for sexual favours, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police of the South-East Division have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing a woman with her private photos and demanding sexual favours from her.

The accused, Amir Hussain Faisal is a native of Assam and was apprehended in Chennai. The victim, a corporate employee, filed a complaint stating that Faisal, with whom she was in a relationship, was allegedly blackmailing her using her private photos. He was demanding sexual favours from her by threatening to upload the photos on social media.

“With the victim’s help, we got his location and he was arrested from a lodge in Chennai, where he was waiting to meet the victim. We are investigating to know whether the accused has harassed other women similarly, and have seized his mobile phone as part of the investigation,” the police said. The accused has been booked for cheating, sexual harassment and under the provisions of the IT Act.

Pedestrian robbed of mobile phone

A miscreant robbed a pedestrian of his mobile phone in Suddaguntepalya police station limits on Saturday night. At around 9.30 pm, a bike-borne miscreant accosted the victim and snatched away his phone, while he was walking home.

The victim Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Madivala, was en route to Silk Board via Ring Road. He was on a call when the accused came from the rear and snatched the phone. While Kumar screamed for help, the accused sped away with the phone. A complaint has been lodged with Suddaguntepalya police in this regard.

BENGALURU: The Cyber Economic and Narcotics (CEN) police of the South-East Division have arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly blackmailing a woman with her private photos and demanding sexual favours from her. The accused, Amir Hussain Faisal is a native of Assam and was apprehended in Chennai. The victim, a corporate employee, filed a complaint stating that Faisal, with whom she was in a relationship, was allegedly blackmailing her using her private photos. He was demanding sexual favours from her by threatening to upload the photos on social media. “With the victim’s help, we got his location and he was arrested from a lodge in Chennai, where he was waiting to meet the victim. We are investigating to know whether the accused has harassed other women similarly, and have seized his mobile phone as part of the investigation,” the police said. The accused has been booked for cheating, sexual harassment and under the provisions of the IT Act.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pedestrian robbed of mobile phone A miscreant robbed a pedestrian of his mobile phone in Suddaguntepalya police station limits on Saturday night. At around 9.30 pm, a bike-borne miscreant accosted the victim and snatched away his phone, while he was walking home. The victim Saurabh Kumar, a resident of Madivala, was en route to Silk Board via Ring Road. He was on a call when the accused came from the rear and snatched the phone. While Kumar screamed for help, the accused sped away with the phone. A complaint has been lodged with Suddaguntepalya police in this regard.