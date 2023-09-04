Coco treat

By Express News Service

Coconut water is a natural drink that can help keep you hydrated. It’s sweet, and refreshing and can hydrate your body better than other liquids. You can enjoy coconut water by itself or use it as a base for making smoothies and fancy drinks.

Coconut milk is made by squeezing the juice out of the coconut’s grated flesh. It’s a creamy, non-dairy option that adds a rich and unique element to curries. When you toast grated coconut until it turns golden brown, it becomes a crunchy topping or ingredient in baking that gives a coco flavour. You can also use it to top salads, desserts and oatmeal.

Coconut oil is great for frying and sauteing because it can handle high heat without burning and gives a mild coconut scent to the food. Whether you’re cooking something savoury or sweet, coconuts can enhance the taste and texture, making them a must-have ingredient for creative chefs. Besides cooking, coconut oil is also useful for beauty and skincare routines. Coconuts are like a hidden treasure in the kitchen, making dishes taste better and have a unique texture.

Coconut Fried Ada

Ingredients

Maida: 2 cup

Coconut (grated): 2 cup

Sugar: 4 tbsp

Oil: for frying

Method

Knead maida with water and a pinch of salt. Mix grated coconut and sugar well with your hands. Take small portions of dough and fill it with coconut-sugar mix as fillings. Shape the dough as you need. Pour oil into a pan, and when hot, add the dough-filled mix. Fry until they are crispy. Serve with hot tea or coffee.

Coconut sprouts and mylk pudding

By Michel J, executive sous chef, Vega at Hotel Dimora

Ingredients

Coconut mylk: 800ml

Coconut sprouts: 100gm

Fresh cream: 200ml

Sugar: 350gm

Agar agar: 80gm

Corn flour: 50gm

Method

In a pan, pour coconut mylk, chopped coconut sprouts, fresh cream, and corn flour. Mix well till it boils. Keep it aside and let it cool. Add sugar to the cold mixture. In a bowl, pour 100ml boiled water and put agar agar (a plant-based gelatin derived from seaweed). Once it melts down completely in water, add the mix to the coconut pudding mix. Pour all the mix into a pudding bowl and refrigerate for an hour. Remove the mix from the bowl and serve.

Coconut Rice

Ingredients

White rice: 3 cups

Fenugreek seeds: 2 tbsp

Coconut (grated): 1 and half cup

Salt: As per need

Water: 6 cups

Shallot slices: 10 to 15

Method

Boil six cups of water in a pot. Add the washed rice, coconut gratings, shallots, fenugreek seeds, and salt as per need. Cook on a low flame till the water dries up. In a pressure cooker, put all the ingredients and cook for two whistles. Serve the rice along with chicken or beef curry.

Spicy Coconut Curry Ramen

Ingredients

Toasted sesame oil: 3 tbsp

Shiitakes mushrooms (torn): 100g

Garlic cloves (grated): 4

Freshly grated ginger: 1 tbsp

Chicken broth or vegetable broth: 4 cups

Ground turmeric: ½ tsp

Brown sugar: ½ tsp

Soy sauce: 2 tbsp

Fish sauce: 1 tbsp

Chili paste or sambal: 1-2 tbsp

Mild red curry paste: 2 tbsp

Unsweetened coconut mylk: 400g

Lime juice: 1 tbsp

Instant ramen noodles: 250g

Method

Heat 1 tbsp sesame oil in a large pot over medium flame. Add shiitakes, and cook until they start to brown. Sprinkle 1 tbsp sesame oil, season with salt and pepper, and cook until crispy. Remove from pot. Reduce the heat to low. Take 1 tbsp sesame oil, garlic, and ginger in a pan. Cook until fragrant. Deglaze the pot with chicken broth, and stir with a wooden spoon while scraping up the brown bits on the bottom of the pot. Bring to a boil. Add turmeric, brown sugar, soy sauce, and fish sauce. Stir in red curry paste and/or sambal. Add coconut mylk and squeeze in lime juice. When the broth starts to boil, add the ramen noodles and cook for 2 minutes. Serve immediately with chilli oil, sesame seeds, spring onion and four boiled eggs (cooked for 7 minutes) as toppings.

Orange Coconut Chicken

Ingredients

Chicken: 500 gm boneless

Orange juice: 1/2 cup

Coconut cream / mylk: 1/2 cup

Garlic: 1 tbs sliced

Green chili: 2

Red chili: 2

Red chili powder: 1/2 ts

Turmeric: 1 tsp

Soya sauce: 1 tbs

Chili sauce: 3 tbs

Salt to taste

For Orange glaze

Coconut oil: 1 tbs

Chili flakes: 2 tsp

Curry leaves: 2 tbs

Orange juice: 3 tbs

Method

Mix the chicken with coconut cream or mylk , garlic, green chili, red chili, red chili powder, turmeric, soya sauce, chilly sauce, salt and orange juice. Add this mix to a pan and cook on medium heat ( Be sure the orange juice is sweet and tangy and not sour). To make the orange glaze, to a pan add coconut oil and temper chili flakes, curry leaves and add or orange juice. Pour this over the curry and serve.

Cup Barfi

Ingredients

Gram Flour: 1 cup

Milk: 1 cup

Sugar: 2 cups

Melted ghee: 1 cup

Grated coconut (can use desiccated coconut also): 1 cup

Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp

Method: Heat ghee in a pan and add gram flour. Roast on low flame for 4-5 mins. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix continuously on medium flame. After a few minutes, add cardamom powder. After stirring on a medium flame for 15-20 mins, the mixture will froth and turn whitish, appearing to fall apart into small pieces. Place on a greased tray and allow it to cool. Once it’s partially set after about 15 minutes, slice with a knife. Serve when completely cooled.

From snack to brunch

From traditional South Indian dishes to French pastries and international chocolate brands, all use both coconut and coconut mylk. It’s an all-rounder when it comes to adding flavour, sometimes it even makes and breaks a dish.

“Earlier, our elders used to drink rice water mixed with a few coconut gratings and salt before noon as a mid-day energy booster, especially those engaged in outdoor work. This one ingredient can solve hunger cravings,” says Sajana Jefferson, a Kochi-based home chef. She instantly thinks of some unique recipes. “In a pan, pour coconut mylk and pieces of ripe plantain. Once it boils, add some cardamom powder and sugar, and splutter some shallots in ghee or oil. There you have a healthy snack or a brunch dish.” “Another stomach-filling option is an omelette with a few coconut gratings,” she adds.

Another option is to make kichidi. Cook green gram and kaima rice in a pressure cooker. In a pot, put the mix along with coconut mylk, salt, and a pinch of ghee. Once it

turns semi-dry, cool down and serve.

Coconut water is a natural drink that can help keep you hydrated. It’s sweet, and refreshing and can hydrate your body better than other liquids. You can enjoy coconut water by itself or use it as a base for making smoothies and fancy drinks. Coconut milk is made by squeezing the juice out of the coconut’s grated flesh. It’s a creamy, non-dairy option that adds a rich and unique element to curries. When you toast grated coconut until it turns golden brown, it becomes a crunchy topping or ingredient in baking that gives a coco flavour. You can also use it to top salads, desserts and oatmeal. Coconut oil is great for frying and sauteing because it can handle high heat without burning and gives a mild coconut scent to the food. Whether you’re cooking something savoury or sweet, coconuts can enhance the taste and texture, making them a must-have ingredient for creative chefs. Besides cooking, coconut oil is also useful for beauty and skincare routines. Coconuts are like a hidden treasure in the kitchen, making dishes taste better and have a unique texture.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Coconut Fried Ada Ingredients Maida: 2 cup Coconut (grated): 2 cup Sugar: 4 tbsp Oil: for frying Method Knead maida with water and a pinch of salt. Mix grated coconut and sugar well with your hands. Take small portions of dough and fill it with coconut-sugar mix as fillings. Shape the dough as you need. Pour oil into a pan, and when hot, add the dough-filled mix. Fry until they are crispy. Serve with hot tea or coffee. Coconut sprouts and mylk pudding By Michel J, executive sous chef, Vega at Hotel Dimora Ingredients Coconut mylk: 800ml Coconut sprouts: 100gm Fresh cream: 200ml Sugar: 350gm Agar agar: 80gm Corn flour: 50gm Method In a pan, pour coconut mylk, chopped coconut sprouts, fresh cream, and corn flour. Mix well till it boils. Keep it aside and let it cool. Add sugar to the cold mixture. In a bowl, pour 100ml boiled water and put agar agar (a plant-based gelatin derived from seaweed). Once it melts down completely in water, add the mix to the coconut pudding mix. Pour all the mix into a pudding bowl and refrigerate for an hour. Remove the mix from the bowl and serve. Coconut Rice Ingredients White rice: 3 cups Fenugreek seeds: 2 tbsp Coconut (grated): 1 and half cup Salt: As per need Water: 6 cups Shallot slices: 10 to 15 Method Boil six cups of water in a pot. Add the washed rice, coconut gratings, shallots, fenugreek seeds, and salt as per need. Cook on a low flame till the water dries up. In a pressure cooker, put all the ingredients and cook for two whistles. Serve the rice along with chicken or beef curry. Spicy Coconut Curry Ramen Ingredients Toasted sesame oil: 3 tbsp Shiitakes mushrooms (torn): 100g Garlic cloves (grated): 4 Freshly grated ginger: 1 tbsp Chicken broth or vegetable broth: 4 cups Ground turmeric: ½ tsp Brown sugar: ½ tsp Soy sauce: 2 tbsp Fish sauce: 1 tbsp Chili paste or sambal: 1-2 tbsp Mild red curry paste: 2 tbsp Unsweetened coconut mylk: 400g Lime juice: 1 tbsp Instant ramen noodles: 250g Method Heat 1 tbsp sesame oil in a large pot over medium flame. Add shiitakes, and cook until they start to brown. Sprinkle 1 tbsp sesame oil, season with salt and pepper, and cook until crispy. Remove from pot. Reduce the heat to low. Take 1 tbsp sesame oil, garlic, and ginger in a pan. Cook until fragrant. Deglaze the pot with chicken broth, and stir with a wooden spoon while scraping up the brown bits on the bottom of the pot. Bring to a boil. Add turmeric, brown sugar, soy sauce, and fish sauce. Stir in red curry paste and/or sambal. Add coconut mylk and squeeze in lime juice. When the broth starts to boil, add the ramen noodles and cook for 2 minutes. Serve immediately with chilli oil, sesame seeds, spring onion and four boiled eggs (cooked for 7 minutes) as toppings. Orange Coconut Chicken Ingredients Chicken: 500 gm boneless Orange juice: 1/2 cup Coconut cream / mylk: 1/2 cup Garlic: 1 tbs sliced Green chili: 2 Red chili: 2 Red chili powder: 1/2 ts Turmeric: 1 tsp Soya sauce: 1 tbs Chili sauce: 3 tbs Salt to taste For Orange glaze Coconut oil: 1 tbs Chili flakes: 2 tsp Curry leaves: 2 tbs Orange juice: 3 tbs Method Mix the chicken with coconut cream or mylk , garlic, green chili, red chili, red chili powder, turmeric, soya sauce, chilly sauce, salt and orange juice. Add this mix to a pan and cook on medium heat ( Be sure the orange juice is sweet and tangy and not sour). To make the orange glaze, to a pan add coconut oil and temper chili flakes, curry leaves and add or orange juice. Pour this over the curry and serve. Cup Barfi Ingredients Gram Flour: 1 cup Milk: 1 cup Sugar: 2 cups Melted ghee: 1 cup Grated coconut (can use desiccated coconut also): 1 cup Cardamom powder: 1/2 tsp Method: Heat ghee in a pan and add gram flour. Roast on low flame for 4-5 mins. Add the rest of the ingredients and mix continuously on medium flame. After a few minutes, add cardamom powder. After stirring on a medium flame for 15-20 mins, the mixture will froth and turn whitish, appearing to fall apart into small pieces. Place on a greased tray and allow it to cool. Once it’s partially set after about 15 minutes, slice with a knife. Serve when completely cooled. From snack to brunch From traditional South Indian dishes to French pastries and international chocolate brands, all use both coconut and coconut mylk. It’s an all-rounder when it comes to adding flavour, sometimes it even makes and breaks a dish. “Earlier, our elders used to drink rice water mixed with a few coconut gratings and salt before noon as a mid-day energy booster, especially those engaged in outdoor work. This one ingredient can solve hunger cravings,” says Sajana Jefferson, a Kochi-based home chef. She instantly thinks of some unique recipes. “In a pan, pour coconut mylk and pieces of ripe plantain. Once it boils, add some cardamom powder and sugar, and splutter some shallots in ghee or oil. There you have a healthy snack or a brunch dish.” “Another stomach-filling option is an omelette with a few coconut gratings,” she adds. Another option is to make kichidi. Cook green gram and kaima rice in a pressure cooker. In a pot, put the mix along with coconut mylk, salt, and a pinch of ghee. Once it turns semi-dry, cool down and serve.