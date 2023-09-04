Home Cities Bengaluru

Flyer smoking beedi mid-air on IndiGo flight to Bengaluru held under Aircraft Act 

The individual G Karunakaran was an occupant of seat 24 A on flight 6e 487 which took off from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on September 3 at 9.11 pm.

Published: 04th September 2023 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Flyer smoking beedi mid-air on IndiGo flight to Bengaluru held under Aircraft Act

Image used for representative purpose

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A flyer on board an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru was caught smoking a beedi inside the lavatory on Sunday night. He was booked under the Aircraft Act and arrested as soon as the flight landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) around midnight.

A police source said he had been booked at KIA police station under Aircraft Rules 1937 for endangering public safety under Section 336 IPC and violating rules pertaining to non-smoking inside an aircraft under Section 25 (3b).

The individual G Karunakaran was an occupant of seat 24 A on flight 6e 487 which took off from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on September 3 at 9.11 pm.   

According to the FIR filed by Station Manager of Interglobe Aviation Limited (Indigo), B M Puneeth, a cabin crew member sensed a burning smell emanating from the rear end of the aircraft sometime after the flight took off from Kolkata.

"It was understood to be emanating from the lavatory and he knocked at the door of it. The occupant opened it and was found to possess a matchbox in his hand. A half-used beedi was found inside the toilet in his attempt to flush it," said the FIR.  

The Flight Captain was immediately alerted. “As soon as the flight reached KIA, he was taken to the airport police station,” it added.


Indigo flight delayed by 3 hrs, sandwich upsets passenger  

An Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Thoothukudi was delayed by three hours and 11 minutes. Flight number 6e 7181, which was supposed to depart at 1.15 pm on Monday, took off at 4.26 pm. An Indigo spokesperson confirmed it and attributed it to a delay in the arrival of incoming aircraft. No other details are available.

A flyer, Prasun Pandey took offence to the fact that the promised lunch by IndiGo was not served. He took to X to complain to the Civil Aviation Ministry that after announcing that just before boarding the aircraft by 3.50 pm, “literally half sandwich was served to all. Treating us like beggars,” charged his post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IndiGo flight smoking beedi Aircraft Act arrested Kempegowda International Airport

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp