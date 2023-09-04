Flyer smoking beedi mid-air on IndiGo flight to Bengaluru held under Aircraft Act 

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A flyer on board an IndiGo flight from Kolkata to Bengaluru was caught smoking a beedi inside the lavatory on Sunday night. He was booked under the Aircraft Act and arrested as soon as the flight landed at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) around midnight.

A police source said he had been booked at KIA police station under Aircraft Rules 1937 for endangering public safety under Section 336 IPC and violating rules pertaining to non-smoking inside an aircraft under Section 25 (3b).

The individual G Karunakaran was an occupant of seat 24 A on flight 6e 487 which took off from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport on September 3 at 9.11 pm.

According to the FIR filed by Station Manager of Interglobe Aviation Limited (Indigo), B M Puneeth, a cabin crew member sensed a burning smell emanating from the rear end of the aircraft sometime after the flight took off from Kolkata.

"It was understood to be emanating from the lavatory and he knocked at the door of it. The occupant opened it and was found to possess a matchbox in his hand. A half-used beedi was found inside the toilet in his attempt to flush it," said the FIR.

The Flight Captain was immediately alerted. “As soon as the flight reached KIA, he was taken to the airport police station,” it added.



Indigo flight delayed by 3 hrs, sandwich upsets passenger

An Indigo flight from Bengaluru to Thoothukudi was delayed by three hours and 11 minutes. Flight number 6e 7181, which was supposed to depart at 1.15 pm on Monday, took off at 4.26 pm. An Indigo spokesperson confirmed it and attributed it to a delay in the arrival of incoming aircraft. No other details are available.

A flyer, Prasun Pandey took offence to the fact that the promised lunch by IndiGo was not served. He took to X to complain to the Civil Aviation Ministry that after announcing that just before boarding the aircraft by 3.50 pm, “literally half sandwich was served to all. Treating us like beggars,” charged his post.

