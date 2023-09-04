Four killed and three injured in road accident in Bengaluru highway
According to Superintendent of Police, Dharmendra Kumar Meena, the car was carrying 7 passengers when it hit the truck.
Published: 04th September 2023 04:11 PM | Last Updated: 04th September 2023 04:11 PM
Four people were killed and three others were seriously injured in a road accident between a car and a truck on Pune-Bengaluru National Highway 48 near Mallapura Gollarahatti towards Bengaluru on Monday.
The car was moving towards Tumkuru from Hospet. The dead were identified as Samsuddin (40), Mallika (37), Khalil (42), and Tabrej (13). The injured Nargish, Rehan and Rahman (seriously injured) have been admitted to the Chitradurga district hospital for treatment, he added.
Meena further added that the truck driver was detained. Chitradurga rural police are investigating the incident.