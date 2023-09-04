Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka postal department brings financial services to village

Over 700 members of the public took part, and beneficiaries of Kangod village and neighbouring areas availed of the services. Around 500 people updated their Aadhaar cards.

Published: 04th September 2023 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th September 2023 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

India post, indian postal service

India Post (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  In the first such venture within Karnataka Postal Circle, the Sirsi Postal Division organised a three-day programme, ‘Dak Jan Sampark Abhiyan’, to bring the services of Central and State governments under one roof for the benefit of the public. 

An official release said it was held in Kangod village from August 29 to 31. Hoovappa G, superintendent, Sirsi Postal Division, inaugurated the Abhiyan. Information on various savings schemes and postal life insurance facilities / accidental insurance schemes of the department was shared. This initiative by the postal department was appreciated by Gram Panchayat members.

while more than 200 people availed of the savings schemes (Savings Bank account, recurring deposit, Mahila Samman Savings Certificate, Public Provident Fund), Postal Life Insurance services and India Post Payments Bank services, the release said. 

Dak Jan Sampark Abhiyan will be organised by all postal divisions every month at different places to spread financial literacy and provide services to the public, it added.

