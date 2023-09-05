Sheelaa M Bajaj By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Feng Shui, an ancient practice originating from China, offers insights into the balance of energies and the impact they have on our lives. It divides our existence into three types of luck: heaven luck, earth luck, and personal luck. While heaven luck is beyond our control and personal luck pertains to our individual choices and actions, Feng Shui primarily deals with earth luck, which involves the arrangement and organisation of our physical environment to enhance positive energy flow.

At the core of Feng Shui lies the concept of harmonising the five elements: earth, fire, water, wood, and metal. These elements are believed to represent different aspects of our lives and can be influenced to bring about desired changes. Feng Shui practitioners often apply this philosophy to various aspects of their lives, including their homes and workplaces.

In Feng Shui, each sector of a house corresponds to a specific area of our lives. For example, the north sector is associated with opportunities and new beginnings. The northeast sector governs travel, education, and aspects of the mind such as focus, concentration, and memory. The northwest sector symbolises power, authority, and the patriarchal figure of the household. The west sector relates to descendants’ luck, which encompasses gains, profits, and the legacy we leave behind. The south-west sector holds significance for relationships, marriage, and the matriarchal figure. It plays a pivotal role in fostering harmonious connections and stability within a family. Even for individuals who are single, the south-west sector remains crucial in attracting and nurturing meaningful relationships.

Moving on, the south sector signifies fame, recognition, and the completion of endeavours. If things in your life often seem to fall short of completion or fail to come to fruition, it could be due to the energy depletion in this sector. The southeast sector is associated with wealth, prosperity, and cash flow, making it an important area for financial well-being. The east sector represents social relationships and health, as it governs our interactions with others and influences our overall well-being.

To activate and enhance the energy in these sectors, specific elements or colours associated with each sector can be incorporated. For instance, metallic colours or white can be used in the northwest and west sectors, while blue is suitable for the north sector. Red is considered auspicious for the south sector, and brown or beige can be used in the south-west and northeast sectors. Green is associated with the southeast and east sectors.

There are several ways to introduce these colours into the corresponding sectors. Painting the walls, incorporating furniture, rugs, curtains, or even placing decorative objects of the designated colours in the desired areas are effective methods of activating these attributes. However, it is crucial to note that the presence of a bathroom or kitchen within any of these sectors can drain and exhaust the energy associated with that area of life. To maintain the integrity of the Feng Shui principles, it is advisable to ensure that these areas are kept separate from the influential sectors.

By implementing the principles of Feng Shui and harnessing the power of our surroundings, we can create a harmonious environment that supports our goals, well-being, and overall prosperity. While Feng Shui may seem complex at first, starting with basic activations, such as incorporating the appropriate colours, can yield positive results. By paying attention to the arrangement of our living spaces and considering the energy flow within them, we can create a more balanced and vibrant existence.

(The views expressed by the writer are their own)

BENGALURU: Feng Shui, an ancient practice originating from China, offers insights into the balance of energies and the impact they have on our lives. It divides our existence into three types of luck: heaven luck, earth luck, and personal luck. While heaven luck is beyond our control and personal luck pertains to our individual choices and actions, Feng Shui primarily deals with earth luck, which involves the arrangement and organisation of our physical environment to enhance positive energy flow. At the core of Feng Shui lies the concept of harmonising the five elements: earth, fire, water, wood, and metal. These elements are believed to represent different aspects of our lives and can be influenced to bring about desired changes. Feng Shui practitioners often apply this philosophy to various aspects of their lives, including their homes and workplaces. In Feng Shui, each sector of a house corresponds to a specific area of our lives. For example, the north sector is associated with opportunities and new beginnings. The northeast sector governs travel, education, and aspects of the mind such as focus, concentration, and memory. The northwest sector symbolises power, authority, and the patriarchal figure of the household. The west sector relates to descendants’ luck, which encompasses gains, profits, and the legacy we leave behind. The south-west sector holds significance for relationships, marriage, and the matriarchal figure. It plays a pivotal role in fostering harmonious connections and stability within a family. Even for individuals who are single, the south-west sector remains crucial in attracting and nurturing meaningful relationships. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Moving on, the south sector signifies fame, recognition, and the completion of endeavours. If things in your life often seem to fall short of completion or fail to come to fruition, it could be due to the energy depletion in this sector. The southeast sector is associated with wealth, prosperity, and cash flow, making it an important area for financial well-being. The east sector represents social relationships and health, as it governs our interactions with others and influences our overall well-being. To activate and enhance the energy in these sectors, specific elements or colours associated with each sector can be incorporated. For instance, metallic colours or white can be used in the northwest and west sectors, while blue is suitable for the north sector. Red is considered auspicious for the south sector, and brown or beige can be used in the south-west and northeast sectors. Green is associated with the southeast and east sectors. There are several ways to introduce these colours into the corresponding sectors. Painting the walls, incorporating furniture, rugs, curtains, or even placing decorative objects of the designated colours in the desired areas are effective methods of activating these attributes. However, it is crucial to note that the presence of a bathroom or kitchen within any of these sectors can drain and exhaust the energy associated with that area of life. To maintain the integrity of the Feng Shui principles, it is advisable to ensure that these areas are kept separate from the influential sectors. By implementing the principles of Feng Shui and harnessing the power of our surroundings, we can create a harmonious environment that supports our goals, well-being, and overall prosperity. While Feng Shui may seem complex at first, starting with basic activations, such as incorporating the appropriate colours, can yield positive results. By paying attention to the arrangement of our living spaces and considering the energy flow within them, we can create a more balanced and vibrant existence. (The views expressed by the writer are their own)